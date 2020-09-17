NASCAR: Briscoe still looking for first Xfinity win in Bristol

Chase Briscoe has been close, but second in his last two races in Bristol hasn’t been good enough for the driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang.

While Briscoe is current second in points and will be part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, which begin next week at Las Vegas, his mind is on the big prize, claiming the Food City 300 title tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“The goal is always to win. Those playoff points are a big deal,” Briscoe said, in a press release. “We’ve got a good amount of them, but if we can come out of Bristol with a few more, that would certainly help down the line - especially with a first round that includes Talladega and the Roval [at Charlotte].”

The 25-year-old Briscoe has already had a stellar season, claiming six wins, 13 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, but hasn’t finish in the top-10 in any of last three events.

“We’ve raced at some tracks where I’m not as comfortable and familiar with what I need to be fast and run well, but that’s not the case with Bristol,” said Briscoe, who was the Xfinity Series rookie of the year last season. “We’ve run really well there in the past and I feel like this is where we can turn things around.”