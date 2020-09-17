NASCAR: Briscoe still looking for first Xfinity win in Bristol

Chase Briscoe has been close, but second in his last two races in Bristol hasn’t been good enough for the driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang.
While Briscoe is current second in points and will be part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, which begin next week at Las Vegas, his mind is on the big prize, claiming the Food City 300 title tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“The goal is always to win. Those playoff points are a big deal,” Briscoe said, in a press release. “We’ve got a good amount of them, but if we can come out of Bristol with a few more, that would certainly help down the line - especially with a first round that includes Talladega and the Roval [at Charlotte].”
The 25-year-old Briscoe has already had a stellar season, claiming six wins, 13 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, but hasn’t finish in the top-10 in any of last three events.
“We’ve raced at some tracks where I’m not as comfortable and familiar with what I need to be fast and run well, but that’s not the case with Bristol,” said Briscoe, who was the Xfinity Series rookie of the year last season. “We’ve run really well there in the past and I feel like this is where we can turn things around.”
Briscoe, who won his first race of the season at Las Vegas, had his most recent win at Dover, which is a similar track to Bristol, with the concrete surface and high banks. The main difference is Dover is a one-mile oval, while Bristol is a .533 mile oval.
He has made five Xfinity starts in Bristol, finishing fourth in the spring of 2019, and second in the fall of ‘19 and earlier this year, all of which have occurred with Stewart-Haas Racing. He was 12th in his first race in Bristol, in 2017.
He also finished 12th in his lone NASCAR Truck Series race at BMS in 2017.
While Briscoe trails Austin Cindric in the Xfinity Series points standings, the Indiana native is tied with Cindric with 35 playoff points apiece. He still has to work his way into the Championship 4 at the season’s final race on Nov. 7 in Phoenix. He missed out on that spot last season by one position.
A good performance at Bristol could be the spark he needs.
“The biggest thing is being ready for anything,” he said. “Things happen so quickly and you can get caught up in a mess that could end your day. If we can avoid that, we’ll be in good position to take the Ford Performance Racing School Mustang back to victory lane.”
Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
