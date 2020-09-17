NASCAR: Alligaier brings two-race win streak to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Xfinity Series veteran Justin Allgaier, there’s no place like Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 34-year-old from Riverton, Illinois, earned his first Xfinity Series victory at BMS in 2010 and posted his best Cup Series performance with an eighth place effort in the 2015 Night Race.
“Bristol is a special place for me,” Allgaier said. “I’ve just always felt comfortable there from the day I turned my first laps.”
Allgaier enters tonight’s Food City 300 in a comfort zone.
He swept the two Xfinity races at Richmond Raceway last weekend and is locked into the Playoff field entering tonight’s regular season finale.
But Allgaier is taking a cautious approach.
“I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race,” Allgaier said.
Consider the first half of the 2020 season where Allgaier was haunted by mechanical gremlins and on-track incidents.
His run of misfortune included the June Cheddar’s 300 at BMS. After leading 156 laps, he was involved in a highlight-worthy crash with eventual winner Noah Gragson just three laps from the finish
The two drivers, who are teammates at JR Motorsports, exchanged angry words following the race.
The outlook has changed dramatically for Allgaier since then.
“Things have been going the way that we need them to go,” said Allgaier, who also won on the concrete at Dover in August.
The Xfinity resume for Allgaier at BMS includes eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.
“Bristol is that place where every driver wants to win,” Allgaier said. “Every driver feels he’s close to winning there and has something go wrong. When you’ve conquered Bristol, you feel like you’ve conquered the world.”
Allgaier led 138 laps in the 2019 April Xfinity race at BMS before crashing. He also controlled the August race for 131 laps before being forced to settle for eighth due to tire problems.
“We had the dominant car in both races,” Allgaier said. “It was so disappointing not to win, but that embodies what Bristol is all about.
“It’s just a physically demanding and challenging track.”
Austin Cindric clinched the Xfinity regular season championship last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
All of the 12 Playoff spots, except one, have been clinched. Brandon Brown from Woodbridge, Virginia, holds a 49-point edge over veteran Jeremy Clements for the final spot.
Chase Briscoe finished second behind Gragson in the spring race at BMS, with Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider rounding out the top five.
Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
