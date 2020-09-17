NASCAR: Allgaier brings two-race win streak to Bristol

The outlook has changed dramatically for Allgaier since then.

“Things have been going the way that we need them to go,” said Allgaier, who also won on the concrete at Dover in August.

The Xfinity resume for Allgaier at BMS includes eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

“Bristol is that place where every driver wants to win,” Allgaier said. “Every driver feels he’s close to winning there and has something go wrong. When you’ve conquered Bristol, you feel like you’ve conquered the world.”

Allgaier led 138 laps in the 2019 April Xfinity race at BMS before crashing. He also controlled the August race for 131 laps before being forced to settle for eighth due to tire problems.

“We had the dominant car in both races,” Allgaier said. “It was so disappointing not to win, but that embodies what Bristol is all about.

“It’s just a physically demanding and challenging track.”

Austin Cindric clinched the Xfinity regular season championship last weekend at Richmond Raceway.