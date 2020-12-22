MOTORSPORTS: Outlaws in Bristol; World of Outlaws will converge on BMS over two weekends in April

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April, according to a BMS press release.

On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with Bristol Motor Speedway to provide four exciting nights of racing with the best Sprint Car, Late Model, Big Block Modified and UMP Modified drivers in the world,” DIRTcar and World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “The Bristol World of Outlaws events from the early 2000s have remained fan favorites to this day and we’re sure fans will once again be enthralled with what each series will have to offer around Thunder Valley in 2021.”