MOTORSPORTS: Hammer time: Taste for M&M’s sparks lifelong dream for a career in motorsports

During a trip to the sprawling Virginia International Raceway road course in Alton, Hammer became intrigued at the intense work behind the scenes.

“I saw a guy plug his computer into a race car, and I went over to talk to him,” Hammer said. “He explained his role on the team and we established a friendship.”

That guy turned to be a top engineer for the storied Porsche Motorsports team.

“That Porsche engineer is from Spain and he’s become a mentor to me,” Hammer said. “I almost got the opportunity to job-shadow the Porsche team this past season. Sadly, COVID-19 destroyed that plan but I just talked to my friend at Porsche last week.”

For now, Hammer is immersed in the worlds of road racing and engineering.

“The history and technology that goes into motorsports really excites me,” Hammer said. “I really want to get into technical or data engineering, preferably in road racing and possibly overseas.”

Hammer has made several field trips to VIR and has attended the past three Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car endurance races at Daytona International Speedway. He’s also attended NASCAR Cup events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville, Charlotte and Richmond.