MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Former Lee, ETSU football star Calton to meet Hager in MMA fight tonight

Anybody from the area who battled against Calton in the trenches knew he was somebody.

“He just had that little extra toughness and great athletic ability,” said Eric Satterfield, Calton’s high school teammate. “Never hurt to be 6-foot-5 and the size of the doorway.”

After attending Fork Union Military Academy, he signed with ETSU and become a big-time player for the Buccaneers. He was an All-American in 2003 and was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection on the defensive line.

“Brandon was an absolute force,” said Jonathan Godfrey, a teammate of Calton’s at ETSU. “He played football with a will to win. It did not matter if he was hurt or not, you were going to get 100 percent out of Brandon Calton. He was the kind of guy you wanted in your corner no matter the competition.”

Calton had a stint in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to hanging up his cleats for good.

He tried his hand at MMA several years ago and won all five of his amateur fights.

Calton then made a major decision in regards to the fight game.