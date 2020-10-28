MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Former Lee, ETSU football star Calton to meet Hager in MMA fight tonight

A strongman from Southwest Virginia will attempt to knock some of the swagger out of Jake Hager tonight.
Former Lee High and East Tennessee State University football star Brandon “Bone Crusher” Calton will face Hager as part of the Bellator Mixed Martial Arts 250 event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The match is part of the undercard and will be streamed on CBSSports.com.
Hager was an All-American wrestler at the University of Oklahoma in 2006 and entered pro wrestling shortly after his final match with the Sooners.
He won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) heavyweight championship in 2010 when he went by the name Jack Swagger. The 6-foot-7, 253.2-pound Hager currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), while competing for Bellator simultaneously.
“He’s an athlete,” Calton said. “I’m certainly not taking it lightly. We’ll have our guard up and will hopefully give him a good match and see what happens.”
Calton is quite an athlete himself and was a standout on the gridiron in 1997 when Lee High went 7-6, won the Region IV, Division 4 championship and reached the state semifinals.
“We had like two seniors that year and nobody thought we’d do anything,” Calton said. “We made the state semifinals with, as they said, a bunch of nobodies.”
Anybody from the area who battled against Calton in the trenches knew he was somebody.
“He just had that little extra toughness and great athletic ability,” said Eric Satterfield, Calton’s high school teammate. “Never hurt to be 6-foot-5 and the size of the doorway.”
After attending Fork Union Military Academy, he signed with ETSU and become a big-time player for the Buccaneers. He was an All-American in 2003 and was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection on the defensive line.
“Brandon was an absolute force,” said Jonathan Godfrey, a teammate of Calton’s at ETSU. “He played football with a will to win. It did not matter if he was hurt or not, you were going to get 100 percent out of Brandon Calton. He was the kind of guy you wanted in your corner no matter the competition.”
Calton had a stint in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to hanging up his cleats for good.
He tried his hand at MMA several years ago and won all five of his amateur fights.
Calton then made a major decision in regards to the fight game.
“Casey [Oxendine] of [Team Oxendine Mixed Martial Arts in Johnson City] said I should go pro and give it a shot,” Calton said. “Most people have about 10 fights under their belt before they do that. I just put the trust in him and trust in the guys I train with and hopefully, it works out for the best.”
So far, so good as the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Calton has won both of his professional fights via TKO.
His strikes took Conway Beaudry out in 14 seconds on June 20 and needed just 64 seconds to dispatch Larry Greene on Aug. 15 in matches held at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Hager has used submissions in two pro victories. He last stepped inside the octagon on Oct. 25, 2019 as a match with Anthony Garrett ended in a no contest.
What has been a key part of Calton’s training in preparation for Hager?
“There’s been a lot of cardio,” Calton said. “In the morning and evening.”
Calton will certainly have a lot of people cheering for him back in Southwest Virginian and Northeast Tennessee.
“I have been following Brandon since his first fight and there is no question I was excited to hear he is choosing to compete in MMA,” Godfrey said. “I absolutely could see Brandon being a MMA fighter when we were teammates and being world class at it. I wish he could have started fighting a decade earlier, but I am sure he will flatten the learning curve and shock a lot of people in the MMA world.”
Calton certainly isn’t taking for granted the opportunity he’s received with a high-profile fight.
“It’s kind of a blessing,” Calton said. “A matchmaker called and was looking for somebody to fight Jake Hager and Casey Oxendine thought we matched up pretty well. It just worked out and I couldn’t believe it happened to be honest with you.”
