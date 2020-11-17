LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Graham’s Allen making plays for the Boilermakers

Cam Allen has proven to be a sophomore sensation for the Purdue University Boilermakers.

The former Graham High School football star has made 12 tackles, snagged two interceptions and recovered a fumble through three games this season for the Big Ten Conference program.

Allen picked off a pass by Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the second quarter of Purdue’s 27-20 loss to the Wildcats last Saturday.

That occurred two weeks after he recorded six tackles and an INT in a win over Illinois.

“Cam has been solid all year,” said Travis Miller, who writes about Purdue for HammerandRails.com. “He has a produced a turnover in every game, recovering a fumble at Iowa that set up the winning drive and getting a pick each of the last two [games]. I think it is significant that Purdue has scored a touchdown after all three turnovers he has gotten. Dedrick Mackey was the one who caused the fumble against Iowa that he recovered, but after both interceptions he turned the tide and it led to a score as well. The Northwestern pick especially ignited a stagnant offense and got us back in the game.”

Allen played in 11 games last season as a reserve for the Boilermakers and made 32 tackles with one interception. He’s starting at safety now and coming up clutch.