LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lawson providing spark for Bulldogs

Luke Lawson has provided a spark off the bench this season for the men’s basketball team at UNC Asheville, but that wasn’t always the plan for the former Eastside High School standout.

“Most people probably don’t know, but Luke intended to redshirt this season and have two more years after that,” said UNC Asheville coach Michael Morrell, an Elizabethton High School and Milligan College graduate. “With the NCAA giving everyone their eligibility back this year that doesn’t count towards his eligibility anyway, it’s been a great year of growth for him and I’m as excited as ever about him moving forward here. I’m really proud of Luke and the progress he is making.”

Lawson had five points, three blocks and two rebounds on Dec. 30 in an 80-73 win over Longwood.

“He had a stretch last weekend at Longwood where he really ignited a run off the bench for us,” Morrell said. “In the first game of that series, we were down double digits in the first half and I thought he was the single biggest reason we went into halftime with a lead.”

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Lawson’s nine blocks were the eighth-most among Big South Conference players through Sunday.