LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lawson providing spark for Bulldogs

Luke Lawson has provided a spark off the bench this season for the men’s basketball team at UNC Asheville, but that wasn’t always the plan for the former Eastside High School standout.
“Most people probably don’t know, but Luke intended to redshirt this season and have two more years after that,” said UNC Asheville coach Michael Morrell, an Elizabethton High School and Milligan College graduate. “With the NCAA giving everyone their eligibility back this year that doesn’t count towards his eligibility anyway, it’s been a great year of growth for him and I’m as excited as ever about him moving forward here. I’m really proud of Luke and the progress he is making.”
Lawson had five points, three blocks and two rebounds on Dec. 30 in an 80-73 win over Longwood.
“He had a stretch last weekend at Longwood where he really ignited a run off the bench for us,” Morrell said. “In the first game of that series, we were down double digits in the first half and I thought he was the single biggest reason we went into halftime with a lead.”
The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Lawson’s nine blocks were the eighth-most among Big South Conference players through Sunday.
“His length allows him to change and alter shots,” Morrell said. “He’s always been really good at that. He still has a lot of growth to make on the defensive end, but that is an area he really excels in.”
Lawson is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs (4-5) play the Hampton Pirates on the road Saturday and Sunday.
“Luke is as smart of a player as I have ever coached,” Morrell said. “He always understands where to be and how to play. That will allow him to continue to grow as a player on the floor. He is just an awesome guy to be around every day. Love having him in our program.”
Tigh’s triumph
Tigh Compton (Grundy) guided the University of Pikeville to a 93-88 men’s basketball win over a nationally-ranked squad from the University of the Cumberlands on Monday.
Compton has a 5-5 record in his first season as Pikeville’s head coach.
Peyton’s performance
Freshman guard Peyton Carter had a nine-point, two-assist, two-steal, one-rebound performance on Jan. 2 as Tennessee Tech took a 72-67 Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball win over Eastern Illinois.
The Abingdon High School graduate is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Dejah does well
Former Graham High School star Dejah Carter scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Old Dominion University Monarchs on Jan. 1 in a 92-85 women’s basketball loss to Florida International.
The 6-foot-3 Carter is averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and has recorded a team-high six blocks.
Update on Abbey
Freshman Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) had six points and four rebounds on Jan. 2 as the Wofford College women’s basketball team cruised to an 85-49 win over Erskine.
She is averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in her first season with the Terriers.
Word on Whitson
Courtney Whitson, a former standout at Dobyns-Bennett High School, is putting in work for the women’s basketball team at Middle Tennessee State University.
The 6-foot sophomore battled her way to 19 rebounds to go along with 10 points, two assists and one block in an 84-65 win over Florida Atlantic on Jan. 1.
She is averaging 9.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and entered the week ranked sixth in Conference USA in rebounding.
Wyrick does well
Milligan College’s Hannah Wyrick (Eastside) scored nine points on Tuesday as Milligan College cruised to a 65-49 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over St. Andrews.
Frazier’s finest
Sophomore forward Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) scored seven points on Monday for the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville in a loss to the University of the Cumberlands. She is averaging 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Lewis lands at ETSU
Austin Lewis (David Crockett) will continue his football career in Northeast Tennessee.
The defensive end announced on Dec. 31 that he was transferring from Liberty to East Tennessee State University. Lewis amassed 67 tackles – including five sacks – over the course of 35 games in three seasons for the Flames.
AAC honor for Francisco
East Carolina University junior Thomas Francisco earned a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference preseason baseball team.
The ex-Abingdon High School slugger has compiled a .338 batting average with five home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games over the past two seasons for the Pirates.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570