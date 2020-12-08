LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Wyrick, Hammonds rekindle local Southwest Virginia roots on college court

Brooke Hammonds had 19 points and 10 rebounds on Monday night for Union College in a win over Milligan, but it wasn’t the only double-double involving the Lee High graduate.

A duo from Southwest Virginia played key roles in the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball game as former Eastside High School standout Hannah Wyrick started for Milligan.

“Sharing the floor with local players from home is amazing,” Hammonds said. “I love seeing people from our small area succeed.”

Hammonds added two blocks, one steal and one assist on Monday as Union prevailed by a 68-60 margin.

“Brooke is a great player – hands down,” Wyrick said. “On Monday she got in foul trouble early, so she wasn’t in the game as much as she normally would be, but when she got in the game she dominated.”

A senior, Hammonds is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game for Union. She was the AAC player of the year and a NAIA All-American last season.