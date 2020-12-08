LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Wyrick, Hammonds rekindle local Southwest Virginia roots on college court

Brooke Hammonds had 19 points and 10 rebounds on Monday night for Union College in a win over Milligan, but it wasn’t the only double-double involving the Lee High graduate.
A duo from Southwest Virginia played key roles in the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball game as former Eastside High School standout Hannah Wyrick started for Milligan.
“Sharing the floor with local players from home is amazing,” Hammonds said. “I love seeing people from our small area succeed.”
Hammonds added two blocks, one steal and one assist on Monday as Union prevailed by a 68-60 margin.
“Brooke is a great player – hands down,” Wyrick said. “On Monday she got in foul trouble early, so she wasn’t in the game as much as she normally would be, but when she got in the game she dominated.”
A senior, Hammonds is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game for Union. She was the AAC player of the year and a NAIA All-American last season.
“I feel like people are definitely gunning for me this year,” Hammonds said. “But my goal is still the same; humble, patient and just let the game come to me. In the end, it’s not how great I do or how many awards I get, it’s about my teammates and I want to win the conference.”
Meanwhile, Wyrick knocked down a couple of 3-pointers in scoring six points for the Buffaloes on Monday. The 5-foot-5 junior guard is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
“I am so happy I chose Milligan,” Wyrick said. “It has been the perfect fit for me and I have had so much fun playing basketball with my teammates.”
Her teammates include Jaycie Jenkins (Daniel Boone) and Halie Padgett (Unicoi County), who combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds in the loss to Union.
Crawford’s first points
Wofford College freshman Abbey Crawford scored the first two points of her college hoops career on Sunday.
It occurred on a jumper with 4:34 remaining in the Terriers’ 76-50 women’s basketball triumph over UNC Asheville.
The former Sullivan Central High School star tacked on a free throw with 43 seconds left and finished with three points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Bluefield’s dynamic duo
Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) and Emily Breeding (Abingdon) have been among the top performers for the Bluefield College women’s basketball team this season and they both delivered in a big way on Dec. 4.
Crockett had 24 points, eight rebounds and an assist, while Breeding finished with eight points, four rebounds and an assist in a 69-65 Appalachian Athletic Conference win over Reinhardt.
Crockett, a 5-foot-10 senior, is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Breeding, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard, is averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Dejah does well
Ex-Graham High School standout Dejah Carter had her finest game of the season on Sunday for the women’s basketball squad at Old Dominion University.
Carter collected nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in an 81-76 victory over Virginia Commonwealth University. She is averaging 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Smith is Big South’s best
Gardner-Webb’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) earned Big South Conference women’s basketball freshman of the week honors for the second time this season.
She had quality outings in losses to Auburn (10 points, seven rebounds), Richmond (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Virginia Tech (five points, 14 rebounds, three steals).
Smith is leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs in points (12.3 per game), rebounds (10.8) and steals (2.0).
Back in Bluefield
Lexi Kiser was back in Bluefield on Dec. 1 and fared well.
The redshirt junior guard for the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters went for 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in a 79-65 women’s basketball win at Bluefield State.
A Graham High School graduate, Kiser is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, shooting 50 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point range.
Big 12’s Best
Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (Gate City) and West Virginia University big man Oscar Tshiebwe (Mountain Mission) rank among the top Big 12 Conference men’s basketball players in important statistical categories.
Through Monday, McClung stood fifth in scoring (17.2 points per game), seventh in field goal percentage (50) and sixth in free-throw percentage (85.7).
Tshiebwe is pulling down 8.2 rebounds per contest, tied for fifth-best in the league.
Latest on Luke
Former Eastside High School star Luke Lawson had two points, two assists, two rebounds and a block on Saturday as UNC Asheville earned a 77-56 men’s basketball win over South Carolina State.
Lawson is averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who had their game with East Tennessee State on Tuesday postponed.
Stout’s stats
Jordan Stout (Honaker) had a good day at the office on Saturday for the football team at Penn State University.
He punted three times for a 37.3-yard average, four of his six kickoffs resulted in touchbacks and he booted a 47-yard field goal with 11:38 remaining in the third quarter as the Nittany Lions posted a 23-7 win over Rutgers.
For the season, Stout is averaging 41.5 yards on 23 punts, 28 of his 34 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks and he is 2-for-5 on field goal attempts.
Cam Allen Update
Purdue University sophomore defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) made three tackles on Saturday in the Boilermakers’ 37-27 Big Ten Conference football loss to Indiana. He has 27 stops this season.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
