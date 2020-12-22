LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Sturgill, Martin tested against DI competition

Colyn Sturgill and Darrin Martin are small-town Southwest Virginia guys playing basketball at tiny NAIA colleges, but they recently showcased their skills on the big stage against some NCAA Division I programs.

Starting for Alice Lloyd College, the 6-foot-9 Sturgill had seven points and four rebounds on Dec. 17 in an 86-63 loss at Coastal Carolina, while the ex-Eastside High School standout followed that up two days later with a four-point, eight-rebound, two-assist, two-steal, one-block performance in an 98-55 setback to James Madison.

“It was a great experience getting to go against players of that caliber and see where my game stood compared to theirs,” Sturgill said. “Honestly, the coolest part had to be the facilities. Everything there was top notch.”

What game did Sturgill think was his best?

“While I didn’t shoot as well against JMU, I feel I played a better overall game there,” Sturgill said. “Better defense, rebounding and passing.”

A former star at Graham High School star now excelling at West Virginia Tech, Martin had 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals on Dec. 14 in an 80-66 loss to Youngstown State.