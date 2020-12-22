 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Sturgill, Martin tested against DI competition
  Updated
Colyn Sturgill and Darrin Martin are small-town Southwest Virginia guys playing basketball at tiny NAIA colleges, but they recently showcased their skills on the big stage against some NCAA Division I programs.

Starting for Alice Lloyd College, the 6-foot-9 Sturgill had seven points and four rebounds on Dec. 17 in an 86-63 loss at Coastal Carolina, while the ex-Eastside High School standout followed that up two days later with a four-point, eight-rebound, two-assist, two-steal, one-block performance in an 98-55 setback to James Madison.

“It was a great experience getting to go against players of that caliber and see where my game stood compared to theirs,” Sturgill said. “Honestly, the coolest part had to be the facilities. Everything there was top notch.”

What game did Sturgill think was his best?

“While I didn’t shoot as well against JMU, I feel I played a better overall game there,” Sturgill said. “Better defense, rebounding and passing.”

A former star at Graham High School star now excelling at West Virginia Tech, Martin had 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals on Dec. 14 in an 80-66 loss to Youngstown State.

Five days later he went for 18 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and one steal as West Virginia Tech managed a 73-67 upset win over Morgan State. It marked the first victory for the Golden Bears over a DI opponent since 1982.

Martin is averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Foreman’s feat

Makale Foreman (Dobyns-Bennett) reached a major milestone on Saturday and he took a different path than most to get there.

The senior guard for the California Bears surpassed the 1,000th career point mark in a win over Cal State Northridge and what makes it neat is he’s compiled his total at three different schools.

He scored 515 points in one season at Stony Brook, 423 points in two seasons at Chattanooga and had 79 points in his first eight games at Cal.

Three former D-B standouts could join the 1,000-point club this season at the NCAA Division I level.

Western Carolina’s Matt Halvorsen accomplished the feat already and University of Tennessee senior John Fulkerson has a chance to reach the 1K mark as well.

Peyton’s performance

Freshman guard Peyton Carter made her collegiate debut on Dec. 16 for the women’s basketball squad at Tennessee Tech University and it was a performance to remember.

The ex-Abingdon High School star collected nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes as the Golden Eagles grabbed a 67-63 win over Western Carolina.

Stout’s stats

Jordan Stout (Honaker) put in yeoman’s work on special teams for Penn State University’s football team in 2020.

Stout punted 33 times for a 41.5-yard average with a long of 56 yards.

He was 2-for-5 on field goal attempts, splitting the uprights from 50 and 47 yards out.

Stout also averaged 63.3 yards on 50 kickoffs, 42 of which resulted in touchbacks.

A tackle also appeared on his stat line as he assisted on a stop during a punt return in a game against Nebraska.

Honorable Mention for Allen

Purdue University sophomore defensive back Cam Allen was an honorable mention pick by both the coaches and the media members who cover the league on the All-Big Ten Conference football team.

The Graham High School graduate made 27 tackles, recovered a fumble and snagged a team-high two interceptions during the truncated 2020 season.

More on Mitchell

Twenty-six receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Four punt returns for 25 yards.

One carry that went for one yard and a score.

Those were the final statistics for tight end James Mitchell (Union) in his third season playing football for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Mitchell is considered a top NFL Draft prospect at his position, but hasn’t announced yet if he will turn pro and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Tags

