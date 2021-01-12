LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Johnson back on the court for Mountain Lions

How long had Concord University men’s basketball standout Malik Johnson been waiting for the season-opener? Well, 307 days to be exact.

Johnson had last suited up for the Mountain Lions on March 6, 2020, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed the start of the Mountain East Conference season until Jan. 7, 2021.

“Stepping back on the court was honestly a blessing,” Johnson said. “You know, I was very nervous that this day was not going to come. There was a lot of anticipation before the game. I was actually nervous like it was my first game ever or something. It just has a different feeling when you know at any moment the opportunity can be taken away. So, I know I have to play every game as if it’s my last, because it could be. But once it tipped off, the game felt just like I remembered.”

The former George Wythe High School standout made an impact as usual, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 64-62 win over the University of Charleston.

Three days later, the 6-foot-5 senior went for 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 89-74 loss to West Virginia State.