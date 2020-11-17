LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Graham’s Allen making plays for the Boilermakers

Cam Allen has proven to be a sophomore sensation for the Purdue University Boilermakers.
The former Graham High School football star has made 12 tackles, snagged two interceptions and recovered a fumble through three games this season for the Big Ten Conference program.
Allen picked off a pass by Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the second quarter of Purdue’s 27-20 loss to the Wildcats last Saturday.
That occurred two weeks after he recorded six tackles and an INT in a win over Illinois.
“Cam has been solid all year,” said Travis Miller, who writes about Purdue for HammerandRails.com. “He has a produced a turnover in every game, recovering a fumble at Iowa that set up the winning drive and getting a pick each of the last two [games]. I think it is significant that Purdue has scored a touchdown after all three turnovers he has gotten. Dedrick Mackey was the one who caused the fumble against Iowa that he recovered, but after both interceptions he turned the tide and it led to a score as well. The Northwestern pick especially ignited a stagnant offense and got us back in the game.”
Allen played in 11 games last season as a reserve for the Boilermakers and made 32 tackles with one interception. He’s starting at safety now and coming up clutch.
“Getting playing time last year really helped me get a read on the speed of the game at this level,” Allen said on Tuesday in a telephone interview. “It’s a little slower now and I can just focus on what I need to do better to help the team on defense. I’m just out there doing everything I can do to prove myself each week.”
Allen made plays at several positions – including quarterback – in high school and shined on both sides of the ball as the Graham G-Men won the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2018.
His primary focus now is the secondary.
“I work on my position every day out here at practice,” Allen said. “Safety is my main position and that’s really where I want to continue the rest of my career at.”
The Big Ten Conference season didn’t get started until Oct. 24 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which offered its own unique set of circumstances.
“The coaches did a good job of making sure we were focused,” Allen said. “When the time came we were going to be ready and that’s what they told us to focus on. Everybody, including myself, has been locked in.”
Purdue is 2-1 entering Friday’s game at Minnesota.
“We’re trying to come together after [the loss to Northwestern],” Allen said. “We mourned the loss for 24 hours and then turned our attention to Minnesota. We are just focused on all 11 people doing their jobs.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Allen has certainly taken care of his responsibilities.
“Really, Allen is part of a defense that is still very young,” Miller said. “He is part of a core group of the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes that were the best rated we have had in more than a decade. To get immediate production out of him is great.”
West Lafayette, Indiana, has proven to be a home away from home for the kid from Southwest Virginia.
“I love this area up here,” Allen said. “This coaching staff has really taken me in with open arms.”
Stout’s stats
Jordan Stout (Honaker) is carrying a heavy workload for the football team at Penn State University.
Stout is 1-for-3 on field goal attempts, is averaging 42.6 yards on 12 punts and 17 of his 18 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.
His 64.8-yard average on kickoffs is tied for ninth among NCAA Division I FBS players.
Word on Wyrick
Hannah Wyrick (Eastside) had 11 points on Nov. 14 for the women’s basketball team at Milligan University in a 97-62 setback to Bryan.
Wyrick has started all five of Milligan’s game and is averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 assists per game.
Brooke’s best
Union College’s Brooke Hammonds was the 2019-20 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year and a NAIA All-American.
The Lee High graduate is making a strong case for repeating those honors.
Hammonds is averaging 17 points and 9.8 rebounds per game through the season’s first three contests and is shooting 50 percent from the field. She put together a 23-point, six-rebound, three-steal, two-block, two-assist masterpiece on Nov. 14 in an 82-63 win over Reinhardt.
On Tuesday, she nearly had a triple-double – 14 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists – in a triumph over Truett McConnell.
Breeding’s strong start
Emily Breeding has begun her freshman season for the women’s basketball team at Bluefield College in impressive fashion.
Entering Tuesday, the former Abingdon High School standout was averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Martin’s moment
Darrin Martin (Graham) of the West Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had his finest moment of the season on Nov. 14 in an 82-74 overtime win over Bryant & Stratton.
Martin finished with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists and dominated the overtime session.
The sophomore guard was 3-for-4 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line in scoring 11 of West Virginia Tech’s 13 points in OT.
Martin was averaging 14.7 points per game through Monday.
Sturgill stars
Alice Lloyd College earned a men’s basketball win over Boyce on Nov. 10 as Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) stuffed the stat sheet for the Eagles to the tune of eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Maci at Milligan
Maci Cloninger helped the Milligan University Buffaloes win the team title at the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s cross country championships on Nov. 14 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
The Sullivan Central High School graduate crossed the finish line in 20:28.8, placing 19th in the 5K race.
Morris, Salyers go national
Ryan Morris (Lee High) and Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) had fine finishes for the Alice Lloyd Eagles at the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II cross country championships on Nov. 14 in Joplin, Missouri.
Morris placed fourth in the men’s race, navigating the 8K course in 27:27.21. Freshman Owen Lindsey (J.I. Burton) of Alice Lloyd was 16th in 29:39.24.
Salyers finished fifth in the women’s race, crossing the line in 20:51.72 during the 5K race. Union High School graduates Brooke Vanover (15th, 22:28.34) and Abigail Webb (19th, 22:38.16) also represented Alice Lloyd in the event.
Miller mashes for Bluefield
Sophomore Maddison Miller (Rye Cove) mashed down six kills and hustled her way to three digs as Bluefield College posted a 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 volleyball triumph over Columbia College on Nov. 14.
McNutt ranked nationally
Jacob McNutt of the University of the Cumberlands is ranked 14th in the 157-pound weight class in the NAIA coaches preseason wrestling poll. The ex-Grundy High School grappler compiled a 25-10 record last season.
Coley makes splash
Freshman Bre Coley (Marion) earned a win in the 400 individual medley for the Milligan University women’s swim team on Nov. 14 in a dual meet against Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
Coley touched the wall in 4:48.67.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
