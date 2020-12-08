LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge hires first head coaches

West Ridge hires first head coaches
Sullivan South football coach Justin Hilton has been selected as the first football coach at new West Ridge High School, which will open in the fall, combining the enrollments of Sullivan South, Central and North.
Current Sullivan Central coaches Logan Kemp Logan Kemp (volleyball), Emily Robinette (girls soccer) and Megan Burke (cheerleading) will lead the Wolves.
Sullivan South golf coach John Wooten and dance coach Laura Roller will handle the same positions at West Ridge. Anthony Gragg will led the Wolves in cross country, having previously been at Sullivan North.
Coaches for winter and spring sports will be selected in February, according to a press release.
Kollie, Hughes earn TSSAA awards
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie (Class 5A) and Elizabethton’s Parker Hughes (Class 4A) earned TSSAA Mr. Football honors in their respective classifications on Monday.
Kollie finished with 1,951 rushing yards, 1,683 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns as Crockett won the Mountain Lakes Conference championship. He was also a force at linebacker, the position he will play next season at the University of Notre Dame.
Hughes had nearly 2,000 yards of total offense as Elizabethton went 15-0 and repeated as state champions.
King picked 7th in Conference Carolinas
Defending Conference Carolinas regular season champion King has been picked to finish seventh in the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball preseason poll released on Tuesday
Emmanuel, which opens its season on Jan. 13 at King, was picked as the favorite, followed by Southern Wesleyan and Lees-McRae.
King which will be led by first-year head coach Jason Gillespie, finished 33-7 last season. Among the players to watch for King include Damion Ottman, Josh Releford and Brandon Lamberth.
ETSU falls at Vanderbilt
Koi Love scored 19 points and Enna Pehadzic tallied 25 to lead Vanderbilt to an 81-61 win over ETSU.
East Tennessee State (1-2), which used 12 players, was led by Shynia Jackson and Mykia Dowdell who each had nine points.
The King women’s basketball team is the preseason pick to finish fifth in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball preseason poll released on Tuesday.
Defending regular season champion Belmont Abbey has been tabbed as the favorite, followed by Barton and Emmanuel.
King, which is coached by Josh Thompson, was 16-13 last season. Players to watch for the Tornado women include Trinity Lee, Ali Golden and Ryleigh Fritz.
