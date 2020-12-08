LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge hires first head coaches

PREP ATHLETICS

West Ridge hires first head coaches

Sullivan South football coach Justin Hilton has been selected as the first football coach at new West Ridge High School, which will open in the fall, combining the enrollments of Sullivan South, Central and North.

Current Sullivan Central coaches Logan Kemp Logan Kemp (volleyball), Emily Robinette (girls soccer) and Megan Burke (cheerleading) will lead the Wolves.

Sullivan South golf coach John Wooten and dance coach Laura Roller will handle the same positions at West Ridge. Anthony Gragg will led the Wolves in cross country, having previously been at Sullivan North.

Coaches for winter and spring sports will be selected in February, according to a press release.

PREP FOOTBALL

Kollie, Hughes earn TSSAA awards

David Crockett’s Prince Kollie (Class 5A) and Elizabethton’s Parker Hughes (Class 4A) earned TSSAA Mr. Football honors in their respective classifications on Monday.

Kollie finished with 1,951 rushing yards, 1,683 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns as Crockett won the Mountain Lakes Conference championship. He was also a force at linebacker, the position he will play next season at the University of Notre Dame.

Hughes had nearly 2,000 yards of total offense as Elizabethton went 15-0 and repeated as state champions.