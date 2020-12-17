LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

Washington, Wythe Counties to begin practice
Winter sports athletes at Washington County and Wythe County high schools will begin practice on Dec. 21 in preparation for the 2020-21 season.
Athletes at John Battle, Abingdon, Holston and Patrick Henry will begin virtual practices on Dec. 21, as will those at Rural Retreat, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell.
That means all school systems in far Southwest Virginia have started or will soon start practicing for the basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track seasons.
As of Thursday, 40 Virginia High School League schools had opted not to compete in winter sports at all.
Schedule changes for East, Tennessee High
The scheduled doubleheader between Sullivan East and Sullivan South tonight has been reduced to a girls twinbill, with the junior varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6:30.
The Sullivan East boys cannot play due to Sullivan South’s boys team in quarantine due to COVID-19 issues.
Tennessee High will host a girls game with Science Hill this evening, with the varsity beginning at 5:30 p.m. The JV game is slated for 4 p.m.
ETSU adds Saturday opponent
The East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team has added Lee University to its schedule for Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m., and no fans will be allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.
It will mark the fourth game in an eight-day stretch for ETSU, which will play Lee for the first time in school history.
ETSU is 3-3 on the season, while the NCAA Division II Flames are 0-1.
Hokies suffer first loss
Maddy Westbeld scored 23 points and Sam Brunelle scored 17 to lead Notre Dame to an 84-78 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Virginia Tech.
Elizabeth Kitley led the previously unbeaten Hokies with 25 points. Georgia Amoore added 23 for Virginia Tech (6-1, 1-1), which will host Virginia on Sunday.
