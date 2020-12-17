 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Rim Logo
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Washington, Wythe Counties to begin practice
Winter sports athletes at Washington County and Wythe County high schools will begin practice on Dec. 21 in preparation for the 2020-21 season.
Athletes at John Battle, Abingdon, Holston and Patrick Henry will begin virtual practices on Dec. 21, as will those at Rural Retreat, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell.
That means all school systems in far Southwest Virginia have started or will soon start practicing for the basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track seasons.
As of Thursday, 40 Virginia High School League schools had opted not to compete in winter sports at all.
PREP BASKETBALL
Schedule changes for East, Tennessee High
The scheduled doubleheader between Sullivan East and Sullivan South tonight has been reduced to a girls twinbill, with the junior varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6:30.
The Sullivan East boys cannot play due to Sullivan South’s boys team in quarantine due to COVID-19 issues.
Tennessee High will host a girls game with Science Hill this evening, with the varsity beginning at 5:30 p.m. The JV game is slated for 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU adds Saturday opponent
The East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team has added Lee University to its schedule for Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m., and no fans will be allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.
It will mark the fourth game in an eight-day stretch for ETSU, which will play Lee for the first time in school history.
ETSU is 3-3 on the season, while the NCAA Division II Flames are 0-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hokies suffer first loss
Maddy Westbeld scored 23 points and Sam Brunelle scored 17 to lead Notre Dame to an 84-78 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Virginia Tech.
Elizabeth Kitley led the previously unbeaten Hokies with 25 points. Georgia Amoore added 23 for Virginia Tech (6-1, 1-1), which will host Virginia on Sunday.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

  • Updated

The Tennessee High girls basketball team won their second game since returning from a second bout of quarantine due to the CIVID-19 pandemic, defeating Daniel Boone 45-36 on Tuesday night in Gray. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary

  • Updated

Abingdon senior Martin Lucas committed on Tuesday to play college football at William & Mary. He had originally chosen Arizona State, but decided to look for options closer to home...West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton will hold an informational meeting on Thursday at Sullivan North...E&H has hired former Milligan coach Lisa Buckley as its new women's soccer coach...ETSU, which will not play USC Aiken as originally planned on Thursday, will be featured on ESPNU in a Southern Conference game at Furman on Jan. 16. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: ODAC releases football schedule; Keller earns all-state honors
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: ODAC releases football schedule; Keller earns all-state honors

  • Updated

Emory & Henry College received its four-game regular season schedule from the ODAC on Wednesday. The Wasps will actually be able to play five games in the spring...Tennessee High football standout Jaden Keller picked up an all-state honor...Abingdon's Lauren Woodall (softball, Furman) and Sullivan East's Luke Hare (baseball, King) made collegiate decisions on Wednesday. 

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo
Sport

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

  • Updated

Ridgeview senior Trenton Adkins made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his education and football career in the fall with the Toledo Rockets from the Mid-American Conference. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts