LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Washington, Wythe Counties to begin practice

Winter sports athletes at Washington County and Wythe County high schools will begin practice on Dec. 21 in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

Athletes at John Battle, Abingdon, Holston and Patrick Henry will begin virtual practices on Dec. 21, as will those at Rural Retreat, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell.

That means all school systems in far Southwest Virginia have started or will soon start practicing for the basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track seasons.

As of Thursday, 40 Virginia High School League schools had opted not to compete in winter sports at all.

PREP BASKETBALL

Schedule changes for East, Tennessee High

The scheduled doubleheader between Sullivan East and Sullivan South tonight has been reduced to a girls twinbill, with the junior varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6:30.

The Sullivan East boys cannot play due to Sullivan South’s boys team in quarantine due to COVID-19 issues.

Tennessee High will host a girls game with Science Hill this evening, with the varsity beginning at 5:30 p.m. The JV game is slated for 4 p.m.