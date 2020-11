The season openers for the UVa-Wise basketball teams ended in defeat on Tuesday night at Tusculum. The UVA-Wise women fell 79-68, while the men dropped a 109-96 decision to the Pioneers...Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a four-year contract extension...ETSU has elevated Autumn Lockwood has become the first women to serve in a full-time role in the strength and conditioning program.