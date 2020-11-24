LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tusculum trumps Highland Cavaliers Tusculum took a 109-96 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Tuesday, overcoming a 42-point, 11-rebound performance by Cameron Whiteside of the Highland Cavaliers. Whiteside had 24 points in the first 20 minutes as UVa-Wise battled the Pioneers (2-0) to a 51-51 deadlock at halftime. However, Tusculum pulled away in the second half. Kaeleb Carter (17 points) and Tyler Lloyd (16 points) also scored in double figures for the Cavs, while freshman Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) hit his only shot attempt and finished with three points in his collegiate debut. The contest featured a combined 58 fouls and 77 free throws.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls in opener

Junior center Meg Crawford scored 16 points in her first game with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers opened the season with a 79-68 setback to defending South Atlantic Conference champion Tusculum.

A former Sullivan Central High School star, Crawford sat out last season after transferring from Lees-McRae. She also had three blocks, three rebounds and two steals on Tuesday.

Caitlyn Ross (20 points) and Ada Stanley (13 points, eight rebounds, five assists) played well for UVa-Wise, which fell behind by 15 points at halftime.

Tusculum (2-0) was led by Maddie Sutton’s 15-point, 14-rebound showing.