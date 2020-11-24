LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court

Tusculum trumps Highland Cavaliers
Tusculum took a 109-96 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Tuesday, overcoming a 42-point, 11-rebound performance by Cameron Whiteside of the Highland Cavaliers.
Whiteside had 24 points in the first 20 minutes as UVa-Wise battled the Pioneers (2-0) to a 51-51 deadlock at halftime. However, Tusculum pulled away in the second half.
Kaeleb Carter (17 points) and Tyler Lloyd (16 points) also scored in double figures for the Cavs, while freshman Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) hit his only shot attempt and finished with three points in his collegiate debut.
The contest featured a combined 58 fouls and 77 free throws.
UVa-Wise falls in opener
Junior center Meg Crawford scored 16 points in her first game with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers opened the season with a 79-68 setback to defending South Atlantic Conference champion Tusculum.
A former Sullivan Central High School star, Crawford sat out last season after transferring from Lees-McRae. She also had three blocks, three rebounds and two steals on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Ross (20 points) and Ada Stanley (13 points, eight rebounds, five assists) played well for UVa-Wise, which fell behind by 15 points at halftime.
Tusculum (2-0) was led by Maddie Sutton’s 15-point, 14-rebound showing.
Virginia Tech has signed women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks to a four-year contract extension, a contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.
Brooks is 86-49 at Tech, including a 21-9 mark last season.
Lockwood makes history at ETSU
East Tennessee State has elevated Autumn Lockwood to full-time status on the strength and conditioning staff, a move that makes her the first woman in Buccaneer history to serve in a full-time role within strength and conditioning.
In addition to breaking down the gender wall within strength and conditioning at ETSU, Lockwood also becomes the first woman of color to work full-time within that subsection of the athletic department.
