LOCAL BRIEFS: Tillison inks with King, Sloan gets waiver to play for Bucs

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD George Wythe’s Tillison lands at King Davion Tillison, a senior at George Wythe, signed a scholarship on Wednesday to continue his education and track and field career at King University. Tillison, who also plays football for the Maroons, won the triple jump title in the Class 1 state meet in 2019. Last year’s track season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA approves transfer waiver for Sloan

East Tennessee State senior guard David Sloan has been granted a waiver and will be eligible to play this season for the Buccaneers.

ETSU head coach Jason Shay said last week that the Kansas State transfer had his waiver appeal denied by the NCAA. However, a ruling in favor of Sloam came on out Wednesday night.

Sloan played in 32 games, including nine starts last season for the Wildcats, averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 19.4 minutes per game. Sloan had previous played at John A. Logan College in Illinois with current ETSU teammate Vonnie Patterson.