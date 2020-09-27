 Skip to main content
Local Briefs: THS's Tickle helps Team East retain Tennessee Junior Cup
BHC
GOLF
Tickle helps Team East retain Cup
Tennessee High senior golfer Jack Tickle was part of Team East, which captured its fourth straight Tennessee Junior Cup over Team West over the weekend.
Tazewell duo play in VSGA Mid-Amateur
Tazewell High School and Virginia Tech graduate Garland Green finished in a tie for 13th at the Virginia State Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship completed on Sunday at Bayville Golf Club in Virginia Beach.
Buck Brittain, a judge in Tazewell, finished in a tie for 31st.
Martinsville’s Blake Carter won the event, firing a 63 on Sunday to finish with a three-day tally of 202. Michael Moyers of Stanardsville, who led by four strokes entering the final round, finished second, four strokes behind.
 
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU begins full practice sessions
The East Tennessee State football team will begin full practices today, with intentions to complete 15 practice sessions within a 34-day span as stated by the NCAA Compliance office.
ETSU will begin its first set of practices this coming week, taking the field four different days. The 15 practices will be culminated by the annual Ballad Health Blue/Gold Game. The annual intersquad scrimmage normally takes place in the spring, but has been switched to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the season will take place in the spring. The date of the Blue/Gold game will be released at a later time.
“It has been a long time coming for us and we are very much looking forward to the opportunity to get the pads on and see what the team can do,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said, in a press release.
 “We haven’t been in full pads at any point this fall, so as a coaching staff we are thrilled to get back to a sense of normalcy with our practices.”
