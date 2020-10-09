Local briefs: THS' Phipps picks up Big 6 volleyball honors

All-Tournament Team

MVP: Loren Grindstaff, Science Hill.

McKenna Dietz, Daniel Boone

Rachel Falin, Dobyns Bennett

Jesse Franks, Science Hill

Jordan Hallman, Science Hill

Zoie Larkins, Dobyns Bennettt

Whitley Maupin, Dobyns Bennett

Meg Maynor, Dobyns Bennett

Danna Persinger, Daniel Boone

Grayson Phipps, Tennessee High

Sara Whynot, Science Hill

Big 6 All-Conference

Player of the Year: McKenna Dietz, Daniel Boone

Hitter of the Year: Loren Grindstaff, Science Hill

Setter of the Year: Alyssa Neal, Science Hill

Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Phipps, Tennessee High, Zoie Larkins, Daniel Boone

Coach of the Year: Chelsea Baker, Daniel Boone

Big 6 First Team

Daniel Boone: Allie Davis, McKenna Dietz, Dannah Persinger; David Crockett: Kylee Coggins; Dobyns-Bennett: Zoie Larkins, Meg Maynor; Science Hill: Loren Grindstaff, Alyssa Neal, Sara Whynot; Tennessee High: Grayson Phipps.

Big 6 Second Team

David Crockett: Emily Gouge; Dobyns-Bennett: Rachel Falin; Science Hill: Jesse Franks; Tennessee High: Sydney Freeman; Tennessee High: Jamayia Honaker; Volunteer: Emily Christian, Olivia Christian.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Boone: Riley Brandon, Riley Brinn, Rylee Wines; David Crockett: Madison Day, Nora Walters; Dobyns-Bennett: Whitley Maupin, Inari Phillips, Dakota Vaiese; Science Hill: Autumn Holmes, Lexi Kalogeros, Kinley Norris; Tennessee High: Madison Curtin, Marley Jones; Volunteer: Carlee McLain, Delaney Price, Brooklyn Ward.

Prep Volleyball

Region 1-AA Tournament

Monday

At Greeneville High School

Sullivan South vs. Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.

Sullivan Central vs. Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

At Greeneville High School

Championship, 6 p.m.