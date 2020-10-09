Local briefs: THS' Phipps picks up Big 6 volleyball honors

Science Hill won the District 1-AAA title with a 3-1 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.
Science Hill’s Loren Grindstaff was chosen as the District 1-AAA tournament most valuable player, in addition to earning the Big 6 hitter of the year award.
Daniel Boone’s McKenna Dietz earned Big 6 player of the year honors. Science Hill’s Alyssa Neal was the league’s top setter, while Phipps shared the defensive honors with Daniel Boone’s Zoie Larkins.
Chelsea Baker of Daniel Boone earned coach of the honors, leading the Trailblazers to the Big 6 regular season title.
District 1-AA champion Sullivan Central will travel to Greeneville High School for the Region 1-AA semifinals on Monday against Seymour.
The match begins at 7:30 p.m.
Greeneville and Sullivan South will meet in the first match at 5:30 p.m.
The winners will qualify for a substate berth and will meet for the Region 1-AA crown on Tuesday.
Championship
Friday, at Viking Hall
Science Hill 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
MVP: Loren Grindstaff, Science Hill.
McKenna Dietz, Daniel Boone
Rachel Falin, Dobyns Bennett
Jesse Franks, Science Hill
Jordan Hallman, Science Hill
Zoie Larkins, Dobyns Bennettt
Whitley Maupin, Dobyns Bennett
Meg Maynor, Dobyns Bennett
Danna Persinger, Daniel Boone
Grayson Phipps, Tennessee High
Sara Whynot, Science Hill
Player of the Year: McKenna Dietz, Daniel Boone
Hitter of the Year: Loren Grindstaff, Science Hill
Setter of the Year: Alyssa Neal, Science Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Phipps, Tennessee High, Zoie Larkins, Daniel Boone
Coach of the Year: Chelsea Baker, Daniel Boone
Big 6 First Team
Daniel Boone: Allie Davis, McKenna Dietz, Dannah Persinger; David Crockett: Kylee Coggins; Dobyns-Bennett: Zoie Larkins, Meg Maynor; Science Hill: Loren Grindstaff, Alyssa Neal, Sara Whynot; Tennessee High: Grayson Phipps.
Big 6 Second Team
David Crockett: Emily Gouge; Dobyns-Bennett: Rachel Falin; Science Hill: Jesse Franks; Tennessee High: Sydney Freeman; Tennessee High: Jamayia Honaker; Volunteer: Emily Christian, Olivia Christian.
Honorable Mention
Daniel Boone: Riley Brandon, Riley Brinn, Rylee Wines; David Crockett: Madison Day, Nora Walters; Dobyns-Bennett: Whitley Maupin, Inari Phillips, Dakota Vaiese; Science Hill: Autumn Holmes, Lexi Kalogeros, Kinley Norris; Tennessee High: Madison Curtin, Marley Jones; Volunteer: Carlee McLain, Delaney Price, Brooklyn Ward.
Region 1-AA Tournament
Monday
At Greeneville High School
Sullivan South vs. Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.
Sullivan Central vs. Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At Greeneville High School
Championship, 6 p.m.
