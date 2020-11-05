LOCAL BRIEFS: THS graduate Couch wins Crusader Challenge for King

COLLEGE GOLF THS’ Couch claims Crusader Challenge title Tennessee High graduate and King University senior Chad Couch won the Crusader Challenge, the final match of the fall for the Tornado on Thursday in Greenville, S.C. Couch recorded a 3-under 69 to record his second career top 10 finish. Jeffery Perez finished fourth with a 72, while Jeppe Thybo placed fifth with a 74. Sasha Gardiner tallied an 81 to lead King women with an eighth place finish. She was followed by Riley Grunewald with an 88.

PREP BASKETBALL

Former Arby’s Classic champ dies

Marcos “Shakey” Rodriguez, who coached Dr. Michael Krop High School of Florida to the 2006 Arby’s Classic championship, died on Wednesday at the age of 67.

The Miami Herald reported the legendary coach had a brain aneurysm on Tuesday.

Krop beat Tabernacle Baptist (47-38), Greeneville (65-49), Liberty Tech from Tennessee (63-58) and Antioch, Tennessee (76-59) en route to winning the 2006 tournament at Viking Hall.

His 2008 Krop team placed fifth in the Arby’s Classic. He brought Mater Academy to the 2017 event and the squad lost two of its three games.

Rodriguez guided Miami Senior High School to state titles in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1993, before departing to take over the program at Florida International University. Rodriguez was succeeded at Miami Senior by Frank Martin, who led the school to the 1996 Arby’s Classic title.

Martin is now the head coach at the University of South Carolina.