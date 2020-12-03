LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High girls in quarantine; Dean commits to UVa-Wise

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

THS girls quarantined for second time

The Tennessee High girls basketball team is quarantined for the second time this season, this time through Dec. 14.

According to Tennessee High girls coach Kim Bright, 12 varsity players are currently quarantined, along with the coaching staff, due to coronavirus issues.

Tennessee High won’t be able to return to action until Dec. 15 at Daniel Boone. Bright said the Vikings hope to make up any games that are lost due to being unable to play.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETALL

Game time changed for Tennessee High

The Tennessee High School boys basketball team will play Dobyns-Bennett tonight in a game that will now begin at 7 p.m., following the junior varsity contest slated for 5:30 p.m.

The change is due to the Tennessee High girls team being in quarantine because of COVID-19 issues.