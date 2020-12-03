LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High girls in quarantine; Dean commits to UVa-Wise

THS girls quarantined for second time
The Tennessee High girls basketball team is quarantined for the second time this season, this time through Dec. 14.
According to Tennessee High girls coach Kim Bright, 12 varsity players are currently quarantined, along with the coaching staff, due to coronavirus issues.
Tennessee High won’t be able to return to action until Dec. 15 at Daniel Boone. Bright said the Vikings hope to make up any games that are lost due to being unable to play.
Game time changed for Tennessee High
The Tennessee High School boys basketball team will play Dobyns-Bennett tonight in a game that will now begin at 7 p.m., following the junior varsity contest slated for 5:30 p.m.
The change is due to the Tennessee High girls team being in quarantine because of COVID-19 issues.
Craig clears waivers; outrighted to AAA
First baseman Will Craig is staying in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization – for now.
The former Science Hill High School slugger cleared waivers on Wednesday and was outrighted to Class AAA Indianapolis, not being claimed by another Major League Baseball team. He had been designated for assignment on Nov. 25.
Craig made his MLB debut in 2020 for Pittsburgh and went 0-for-4 in two games. He hit .249 with 23 home runs and 78 RBIs for Indianapolis in 2019.
Craig can still be picked up by another MLB organization in the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10.
Dean commits to UVa-Wise
Former Gate City High School sharpshooter Bradley Dean announced on Thursday via his social media account that he had committed to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The 6-foot-2 scored 2,230 points during his prep career and was a star on Gate City’s 2018 VHSL Class 2 title team and state runner-up squad in 2020. He averaged 29 points, six rebounds and three assists during his senior year with the Blue Devils.
He most recently played at Scotland Campus, a prep school in Pennsylvania.
UVa-Wise competes in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
Wingate outscores Cavaliers in SAC
Cameron Whiteside scored 33 points (including the 1,000th of his career) and added 11 rebounds, but UVa-Wise dropped a 98-86 South Atlantic Conference decision at Wingate on Wednesday night.
Izeah Parker added 13 points and 11 boards for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-2 on the season.
Jarren Cottingham led all scorers with 34 points for Wingate.
Wednesday’s Game
UVa-Wise tops Wingate
Mackenzie King led five scorers in double figures with 22 points, including 18 on six 3-pointers, to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 92-82 South Atlantic Conference win over Wingate on Wednesday afternoon.
Nia Vansant added 18 points and Meg Crawford tallied 17 for the Highland Cavaliers (2-1).
Bryanna Troutman paced Wingate with 19 points.
