LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future

In addition to Jaden Keller, who will play football at Virginia Tech, three Vikings will play NCAA Division I golf. That includes the twin sister duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins, who will play at the University of Tampa, while Jack Tickle will play golf at East Tennesse State.
A pair of baseball players, CJ Henley (Belmont Abbey) and Mason Johns (King) will also be part of the ceremony, along with the softball duo of Tori Ryan (King) and Bre Sandefur (Milligan).
King picked fifth in Conference Carolinas
The King University baseball team was picked to finish fifth in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll released on Wednesday.
Perennial powers Mount Olive and North Greenville were tied at the top spot.
King, which will open its 2021 season on Feb. 10 by hosting Milligan, will be led by pitchers Braden White and Trevor Beards, along with infielder Jarrett Backus.
King was 15-9 last season before the season was canceled by the coronavirus.
King in close race for top spot in C/C
The King women’s softball team joined North Greenville with four first place votes apiece, but were picked to finish second in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll released on Wednesday.
King, which opens at home with Davis & Elkins on Feb. 7, picked up a total of 88 votes to 90 for the Crusaders.
Pitchers Emma Hughes and Nikole Counts, along with catcher and third baseman Meagan Puckett, will direct the Tornado, who were 11-13 last season before the season was canceled by the coronavirus.
ETSU women’s hoops to be televised Sunday
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball game with Appalachian State on Sunday will be televised on ABC Tri-Cities on WJHL-Channel 11.
ETSU reached an agreement with Nexstar and Food City to televise the game beginning at 2 p.m.
