LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future

Eight Tennessee High students will be part of a signing ceremony on Friday at Viking Hall to officially announce their future academic and athletic pursuits.

In addition to Jaden Keller, who will play football at Virginia Tech, three Vikings will play NCAA Division I golf. That includes the twin sister duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins, who will play at the University of Tampa, while Jack Tickle will play golf at East Tennesse State.

A pair of baseball players, CJ Henley (Belmont Abbey) and Mason Johns (King) will also be part of the ceremony, along with the softball duo of Tori Ryan (King) and Bre Sandefur (Milligan).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King picked fifth in Conference Carolinas

The King University baseball team was picked to finish fifth in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll released on Wednesday.

Perennial powers Mount Olive and North Greenville were tied at the top spot.

King, which will open its 2021 season on Feb. 10 by hosting Milligan, will be led by pitchers Braden White and Trevor Beards, along with infielder Jarrett Backus.

King was 15-9 last season before the season was canceled by the coronavirus.