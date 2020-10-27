 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA soccer honors
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA soccer honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Elizabethton vs Sullivan Central Soccer

Sullivan Central's Rylie Patrick watches as a shot gets past Elizabethton keeper Cadie Digby for the first goal of the game in a win over the Cyclones in the District 1-AA tournament semifinals. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA honors

Sullivan Central’s Emily Robinette has been chosen as the District 1-AA girls soccer coach of the year for the 2020 season. In addition, the Cougars’ Rylie Patrick shared offensive player of the year honors with Lindsey Cook of Greeneville.

Olivia Norris, who led Greeneville to the 1-AA state tournament in Murfreesboro,, was the defensive player of the year.

Sullivan Central went 8-8-1 in its final season in school history. The Cougars finished second in Greeneville, falling to the Greene Devils in the District 1-AA tournament finals and then lost 2-1 at Seymour in regional play.

Prep girls Soccer

District 1 AA

All Conference Team

Defensive Player of the Year:

Olivia Norris- Greeneville

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Lindsey Cook- Greeneville

Rylie Patrick- Sullivan Central

Coach of the Year

Emily Robinette- Sullivan Central

First Team

Delana DeBusk- Greeneville; Macy Vermillion- Greeneville; Olivia Brooks- Greeneville; Lauren Thomas- Greeneville; Adeline Ensley- Sullivan Central; Jessie Lange- Sullivan Central; Baily Meade- Sullivan Central; Siana Robey- Elizabethton; Maddie O’Quinn- Elizabethton; Emma Lukens- Volunteer; Alyssa Chappell- Volunteer; Sydney Ferrando- Sullivan South; Lana Deshner- Unicoi County.

Second Team

Brylee Tweed- Greeneville, Kaitlyn Adkins- Greeneville, Anna Johnson- Greeneville, Mikayla Weems- Greeneville, Emma Niebruegge- Sullivan Central, Emme Fox- Sullivan Central, Jaelyn West- Sullivan Central, Morgan Heaton- Elizabethton, Tessa Lamb- Elizabethton, Erin Smallwood- Volunteer, Lauren Ross- Volunteer, Sunny Iacino- Sullivan South,  Karen Reyes- Unicoi County.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker's Miller picks up NFHS honor
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker's Miller picks up NFHS honor

  • Updated

Honaker girls basketball coach Misty Miller the NFHS coach of the year honors for the 2019-20 season...None of the regional teams advanced to the TSSAA state volleyball championship matches, which will be held today. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts