LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA soccer honors

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA honors
Sullivan Central’s Emily Robinette has been chosen as the District 1-AA girls soccer coach of the year for the 2020 season. In addition, the Cougars’ Rylie Patrick shared offensive player of the year honors with Lindsey Cook of Greeneville.
Olivia Norris, who led Greeneville to the 1-AA state tournament in Murfreesboro,, was the defensive player of the year.
Sullivan Central went 8-8-1 in its final season in school history. The Cougars finished second in Greeneville, falling to the Greene Devils in the District 1-AA tournament finals and then lost 2-1 at Seymour in regional play.
Prep girls Soccer
District 1 AA
All Conference Team
Defensive Player of the Year:
Olivia Norris- Greeneville
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Lindsey Cook- Greeneville
Rylie Patrick- Sullivan Central
Coach of the Year
Emily Robinette- Sullivan Central
First Team
Delana DeBusk- Greeneville; Macy Vermillion- Greeneville; Olivia Brooks- Greeneville; Lauren Thomas- Greeneville; Adeline Ensley- Sullivan Central; Jessie Lange- Sullivan Central; Baily Meade- Sullivan Central; Siana Robey- Elizabethton; Maddie O’Quinn- Elizabethton; Emma Lukens- Volunteer; Alyssa Chappell- Volunteer; Sydney Ferrando- Sullivan South; Lana Deshner- Unicoi County.
Second Team
Brylee Tweed- Greeneville, Kaitlyn Adkins- Greeneville, Anna Johnson- Greeneville, Mikayla Weems- Greeneville, Emma Niebruegge- Sullivan Central, Emme Fox- Sullivan Central, Jaelyn West- Sullivan Central, Morgan Heaton- Elizabethton, Tessa Lamb- Elizabethton, Erin Smallwood- Volunteer, Lauren Ross- Volunteer, Sunny Iacino- Sullivan South, Karen Reyes- Unicoi County.
