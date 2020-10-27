LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA soccer honors

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Robinette, Patrick pick up 1-AA honors

Sullivan Central’s Emily Robinette has been chosen as the District 1-AA girls soccer coach of the year for the 2020 season. In addition, the Cougars’ Rylie Patrick shared offensive player of the year honors with Lindsey Cook of Greeneville.

Olivia Norris, who led Greeneville to the 1-AA state tournament in Murfreesboro,, was the defensive player of the year.

Sullivan Central went 8-8-1 in its final season in school history. The Cougars finished second in Greeneville, falling to the Greene Devils in the District 1-AA tournament finals and then lost 2-1 at Seymour in regional play.

