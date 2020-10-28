LOCAL BRIEFS: Region 1 cross country championships today in Gray

State berths up for grabs in Gray
The Region 1 cross country championships will be held today on what could be a soggy 3.1 mile course at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.
The small schools start with the girls at 1 p.m., followed by the boys at 1:45. The large schools, which includes Tennessee High, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East, will begin with the girls at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:45 p.m.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals in the top 10 not on a qualifying team will earn a sport in the state meet next Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson.
Science Hill junior running sensation Jenna Hutchins is the favorite among the large school girls, while Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield has been the dominant runner among area large school boys all season.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington, Mason Sanders of Sullivan Central and Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery all have hopes of qualifying for the state meet.
Spectators will be allowed, but they must submit to temperature checks and wear face coverings.
Kligerman in Truck Series race at Martinsville
Parker Kligerman, the driver for the No. 75 Food Country Chevrolet, will participate in the NASCAR Gander Truck Series Hall of Fame 200 on Friday at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va,
Kligerman, who will start from the back of the field since there is no qualifying this season due to the coronavirus, has three top 10s in six races this year, with a best finish of third at Bristol last month.
