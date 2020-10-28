LOCAL BRIEFS: Region 1 cross country championships today in Gray

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

State berths up for grabs in Gray

The Region 1 cross country championships will be held today on what could be a soggy 3.1 mile course at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.

The small schools start with the girls at 1 p.m., followed by the boys at 1:45. The large schools, which includes Tennessee High, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East, will begin with the girls at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:45 p.m.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals in the top 10 not on a qualifying team will earn a sport in the state meet next Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson.

Science Hill junior running sensation Jenna Hutchins is the favorite among the large school girls, while Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield has been the dominant runner among area large school boys all season.

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington, Mason Sanders of Sullivan Central and Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery all have hopes of qualifying for the state meet.

Spectators will be allowed, but they must submit to temperature checks and wear face coverings.