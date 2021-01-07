 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Positive COVID test sidelines Tennessee High boys basketball
  • Updated
Tennessee High Logo
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Positive COVID test sidelines Vikings 
Tennessee High has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test associated with the boys basketball team. All close contacts of the case have been notified. All practices and games for the varsity and JV boys basketball teams have been suspended until January 18.
 
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU postpones another game
The Southern Conference men’s basketball game between ETSU and Samford, scheduled to take place in Johnson City on Wednesday, Jan. 13 has been postponed due to a positive COVID test and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.
ETSU (6-4, 2-0), whose Saturday game at Wofford has also been postponed, is next slated to visit Furman on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
ETSU and the SoCon are working on rescheduling these games. Details will be announced at a later time.
 
LATE WEDNESDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise improves to 3-1
Hanna Oliver scored 26 points and dished out five assists as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 101-69 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win over Mars Hill on Wednesday.
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (3-1), who were playing their first game since Dec. 2.
Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) added 10 points and three blocks, while Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had a putback in the final moments that helped the Cavs crack the century mark. Kestner finished with six points and five rebounds.
PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central

  • Updated

Union's Bradley Bunch scored 23 points to lead four Bears in double figures in a victory over Wise County Central...Among other top performances from Tuesday night, Zac Campbell scored 30 points in J.I. Burton's win over Twin Springs. In girls basketball, Callie Mullins scored 12 points as Wise County Central improved to 6-0 on the season with a win over Union. 

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lawson providing spark for Bulldogs

  • Updated

Former Eastside graduate Luke Lawson is providing a spark off the bench for the North Carolina-Asheville....Lawson is just one of several local athletes who have been producing on the college level. 

PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker shows no signs of slowing down

  • Updated

The Honaker girls basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday with a 61-37 win over Russell County rival Lebanon. 

“You always want to win, but this season we’re just glad to take the floor and we want to take every game we have and play to the best of our ability,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “In the first half, I didn’t feel we played to our potential. We want to play hard and fast on defense, but I felt like it carried over offensively.

“We looked rattled on offense, but we finally settled down in the second half.”

