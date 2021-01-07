LOCAL BRIEFS: Positive COVID test sidelines Tennessee High boys basketball

The Honaker girls basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday with a 61-37 win over Russell County rival Lebanon.

“You always want to win, but this season we’re just glad to take the floor and we want to take every game we have and play to the best of our ability,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “In the first half, I didn’t feel we played to our potential. We want to play hard and fast on defense, but I felt like it carried over offensively.

“We looked rattled on offense, but we finally settled down in the second half.”