LOCAL BRIEFS: Positive COVID test sidelines Tennessee High boys basketball

Tennessee High has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test associated with the boys basketball team. All close contacts of the case have been notified. All practices and games for the varsity and JV boys basketball teams have been suspended until January 18.
ETSU postpones another game
The Southern Conference men’s basketball game between ETSU and Samford, scheduled to take place in Johnson City on Wednesday, Jan. 13 has been postponed due to a positive COVID test and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.
ETSU (6-4, 2-0), whose Saturday game at Wofford has also been postponed, is next slated to visit Furman on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
ETSU and the SoCon are working on rescheduling these games. Details will be announced at a later time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise improves to 3-1
Hanna Oliver scored 26 points and dished out five assists as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 101-69 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win over Mars Hill on Wednesday.
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (3-1), who were playing their first game since Dec. 2.
Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) added 10 points and three blocks, while Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had a putback in the final moments that helped the Cavs crack the century mark. Kestner finished with six points and five rebounds.