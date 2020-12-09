LOCAL BRIEFS: ODAC releases football schedule; Keller earns all-state honors

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ODAC releases football schedules

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference released the spring 2021 football schedule on Wednesday.

All fall sports were canceled until the spring by the ODAC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emory & Henry will play five games, all on Friday’s beginning on Feb. 26 at Ferrum. That will be followed by home games with Southern Virginia (March 5) and Guilford (March 12).

Following a bye week, the Wasps will visit Washington & Lee on March 26.

A final game will be played on April 2. That will include the top two teams in the standings in a first-ever ODAC championship game. The rest of the teams will play one game against a team closest to the them in the final standings.