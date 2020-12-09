 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ODAC releases football schedule; Keller earns all-state honors
LOCAL BRIEFS: ODAC releases football schedule; Keller earns all-state honors

  Updated
Daniel Boone vs Tennessee High

Tennessee High senior Jaden Keller runs for yards during this season against Daniel Boone. Keller, who has committed to play football next at Virginia Tech, picked up an all-state honor on Wednesday. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ODAC releases football schedules
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference released the spring 2021 football schedule on Wednesday.
All fall sports were canceled until the spring by the ODAC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emory & Henry will play five games, all on Friday’s beginning on Feb. 26 at Ferrum. That will be followed by home games with Southern Virginia (March 5) and Guilford (March 12).
Following a bye week, the Wasps will visit Washington & Lee on March 26.
A final game will be played on April 2. That will include the top two teams in the standings in a first-ever ODAC championship game. The rest of the teams will play one game against a team closest to the them in the final standings.
PREP FOOTBALL
Keller earns 5A state honors
Tennessee High senior Jaden Keller has been chosen to the stateoftennesseehsfb.comAll-5A state football team.  Keller, who has committed to continue his career at Virginia Tech, earned honors as a linebacker for the Vikings.
Other area honorees were the David Crockett duo of Prince Kollie, who was selected as an athlete, and Tony Davis, who was a defensive lineman for the Pioneers.
Quarterback Cole Henson and receiver Michael Simpson were selected from Morristown East.
PREP SOFTBALL
Woodall commits to Furman
Abingdon High School senior Lauren Woodall has verbally committed to Furman University, where she will continue her softball career for the Paladins of the Southern Conference.
Woodall hit .455 with 17 RBIs during the 2019 season.
PREP BASEBALL
Hare to play ball at King
Sullivan East senior baseball standout Luke Hare signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his education and baseball career at King University.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
King announces 2021 schedule
The King University men’s wrestling team will open its season on Jan. 6 with a pair of matches at Cumberland University.
The NCAA Super Region II Championship will be held at Emmanuel College in Georgia on Feb. 27. The NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championship will be held on March 12-13 at a site to be announced.
