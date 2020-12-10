 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: NASCAR announces Bristol start times for 2021
Fireworks go off during driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway prior to July’s All-Star race.

NASCAR
Start times, networks released for 2021 schedule
The Food City Dirt race slated for March 28 at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by FOX.
NASCAR announced the networks and start times for its entire 2021 race schedule on Thursday.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 18 will be televised by NBSCN beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The networks and times were also announced for the Bristol support races in 2021.
The Food City 300 Xfinity race at Bristol on Sept. 17 will start at 7:30 p.m., also on NBCSN. There will not be an Xfinity race in the spring due to the dirt surface.
The Camping World Trucks will run twice in Bristol, starting with the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race on March 27 at 8 p.m. on FS1. The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be held on Sept. 16 on FSI at 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Arrington top sophomore in Tennessee
Tennessee High running sensation Zoe Arrington finished the 2021 cross country season with the best mark  by a sophomore in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Cross Country individual rankings released by milesplit.com.
Arrington’s top mark of the season on a 5K course was 17:49. She placed eighth in the state meet last month.
