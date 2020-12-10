LOCAL BRIEFS: NASCAR announces Bristol start times for 2021

NASCAR

Start times, networks released for 2021 schedule

The Food City Dirt race slated for March 28 at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by FOX.

NASCAR announced the networks and start times for its entire 2021 race schedule on Thursday.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 18 will be televised by NBSCN beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The networks and times were also announced for the Bristol support races in 2021.

The Food City 300 Xfinity race at Bristol on Sept. 17 will start at 7:30 p.m., also on NBCSN. There will not be an Xfinity race in the spring due to the dirt surface.

The Camping World Trucks will run twice in Bristol, starting with the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race on March 27 at 8 p.m. on FS1. The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be held on Sept. 16 on FSI at 9 p.m.