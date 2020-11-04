LOCAL BRIEFS: King hoops to open with Emmanuel on Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King to open season on Jan. 13

Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2021 men’s and women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, with the league-only slate scheduled to begin on Jan. 13.

The 2021 conference basketball schedule features 16 games and it is unique in that it has been designed to allow member institutions the ability to play back-to-back games against the same league foe on certain weekends where applicable due to the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to campus for practice on Dec. 28.

King will open its slate on Jan. 13 by hosting Emmanuel. The regular season will run through Feb. 25.

ETSU to start in Gulf Coast Showcase

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will open its season on Nov. 25 by playing in the bdG Sports’ #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase against Abilene Christian. ETSU is guaranteed to play three games over the three-day tournament.

ETSU and Abilene Christian tip-off the first-round match-ups, followed by Akron and Middle Tennessee State. The other side of the bracket features Austin Peay-Omaha and Indiana State taking on East Carolina.

The winner of ETSU-Abilene Christian will face Akron-MTSU on Nov. 26, while the two losing teams from round one will play Thanksgiving morning.

The championship game is slated for Nov. 27.

Waiver granted to ETSU’s Smith

With the college basketball season set to tip off in exactly three weeks, the ETSU men’s basketball team received some positive news on Tuesday when Serrel Smith received a waiver by the NCAA, granting him immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, transferred to ETSU this summer after playing his first two seasons at Maryland and will have two years of eligibility remaining.