 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker's Miller picks up NFHS honor
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker's Miller picks up NFHS honor

  • Updated
  • 0
Patrick Henry vs Honaker girls basketball

Honaker's Misty Miller cheers her squad during the game against Patrick Henry last season. Miller led the Tigers to the Class 1A co-championship last season. 

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Honaker’s Miller earns NFHS honor
Honaker’s Misty Davis Miller earned 2019-20 Virginia girls basketball coach of the year honors from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Miller led Honaker to a 23-6 record this past winter as the Tigers finished as VHSL Class 1 co-state champions.
“I am very thankful and humbled to receive this special honor,” Miller said. “I am very grateful for the hard work of my coaching staff and my team. They are the ones that made this possible.”
Miller is a Honaker graduate and was a star player for the Tigers, later having a successful career at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College. She is entering 10th season at the helm of Honaker.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Greeneville falls in TSSAA state tourney
Murfreesboro Central eliminated Greeneville from the TSSAA Class AA state volleyball tournament with a 28-26, 25-17, 25-23 victory in a losers bracket match.
Region 1-AA champ Greeneville (28-7) went 2-2 in state tournament play. The Greene Devils qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1991.
South Greene went 1-2 in Class A state tournament play, while Science Hill lost both of its matches in the Class AAA tourney.
Today’s state finals will feature Summertown vs. Loretto (Class A), Nolensville vs. Anderson County (Class AA) and Brentwood vs. Siegel (Class AAA).
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local briefs: THS' Phipps picks up Big 6 volleyball honors
Sport

Local briefs: THS' Phipps picks up Big 6 volleyball honors

  • Updated

The Big 6 Conference volleyball awards were released after the District 1-AAA championship was decided on Friday with Science Hill defeating Dobyns-Bennett 3-1. Among the honorees was Tennessee High's Grayson Phipps. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts