LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker's Miller picks up NFHS honor

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Honaker’s Miller earns NFHS honor

Honaker’s Misty Davis Miller earned 2019-20 Virginia girls basketball coach of the year honors from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Miller led Honaker to a 23-6 record this past winter as the Tigers finished as VHSL Class 1 co-state champions.

“I am very thankful and humbled to receive this special honor,” Miller said. “I am very grateful for the hard work of my coaching staff and my team. They are the ones that made this possible.”

Miller is a Honaker graduate and was a star player for the Tigers, later having a successful career at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College. She is entering 10th season at the helm of Honaker.