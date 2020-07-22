HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Honaker to attend Hargrave
Honaker basketball standout Grayson Honaker has decided to play final season at Hargrave Military Academy.
The 6-foot-4 Honaker set a Virginia High School League record last season by making 17 3-pointers in a game. His 62 points were a school record.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Conference Carolinas to open fall play on Sept. 18
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to proceed with intercollegiate competition in conference-sponsored sports in the upcoming fall semester.
Intercollegiate competition may begin no earlier than Sept. 18, 2020.
Conference Carolinas member institutions may begin practicing in their championship/non-championship segments on Sept. 1 or when mandated by NCAA policy, whichever is later.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to play in Cancun Challenge
The ETSU men’s basketball team will be a part of the 2020 Cancun Challenge, which will be played at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla., due to the CCOVID-19 pandemic.
ETSU, the reigning Southern Conference champion, will play three games in the tournament, beginning with a road game at Mississippi State on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Starkville. They will face Bucknell on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Depending on the outcome, the Buccaneers will face either Rider or Georgia Southern in the consolation or championship games on Nov. 25.
