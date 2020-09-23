Local briefs: Good opts-out of ETSU basketball season

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s Good opts-out of season

East Tennessee State senior guard Patrick Good has decided to opt-out of his final season with the Buccaneers, according to head coach Jason Shay.

Good, who played for his father, John Good, at David Crockett High School, was the most experienced of four returnees for ETSU this season.

Shay said in a press release that he supports the decision made by Good.

“During our meetings, I made it very clear that I support his decision to opt-out for the health and safety of his family,” Shay said. “Due to the uncertainty related to competing, and his concerns related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of his family, he informed me it was in family’s best interest for him to utilize the opt-out option granted by the NCAA. He has been a tremendous asset to ETSU, and we wish Patrick and his family the best of luck.”