Local briefs: Good opts-out of ETSU basketball season

ETSU’s Good opts-out of season
East Tennessee State senior guard Patrick Good has decided to opt-out of his final season with the Buccaneers, according to head coach Jason Shay.
Good, who played for his father, John Good, at David Crockett High School, was the most experienced of four returnees for ETSU this season.
Shay said in a press release that he supports the decision made by Good.
“During our meetings, I made it very clear that I support his decision to opt-out for the health and safety of his family,” Shay said. “Due to the uncertainty related to competing, and his concerns related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of his family, he informed me it was in family’s best interest for him to utilize the opt-out option granted by the NCAA. He has been a tremendous asset to ETSU, and we wish Patrick and his family the best of luck.”
Fritz hired as King pitching coach
Nathan Fritz, who was most recently a baseball coach at Dobyns-Bennett, has been hired as the pitching coach at King University, according to King head coach Blaine Brown.
Fritz has also served as head coach at Knox Halls and Morristown West, while also being a pitching coach for the Matsu Miners of the Alaska Baseball League. Fritz played at Milligan College and later spent one season as a pitcher with the Elizabethton Twins. He has also been an assistant at Science Hill and Carson-Newman.
NCAA drops FCS playoffs to 16 teams
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors set bracket sizes on Tuesday for fall championships that will be now be decided in the spring due to the coronavirus.
Included in several changes is the FCS football playoffs, which will have 16 teams instead of the 24 it 00has had in the past. That leaves just five at-large bids, in addition to 11 automatic berths to conference champions.
East Tennessee State earned a bid to the FCS football playoffs as a co-Southern Conference champ in 2018.
Giles approved for move to Class 1
Giles’ bid to change classifications and districts beginning with the 2021-22 school year is finally final.
The move, that was finalized by the VHSL Executive Committee on Wednesday, allows Giles to move to Class 1 and the Mountain Empire District next year.
Giles is currently a member of Class 2 and the Three Rivers District. Citing declining enrollment, the school petitioned for the mid-cycle change despite having an enrollment over the cutoff for the Class 1 ranks.
Giles’ initial bid was rejected the VHSL Alignment Committee, but the school was successful upon appeal.
Patriots to host soccer twinbill
Sullivan East will host a pair of soccer matches today at the Patriots’ football field.
Sullivan East Middle School will play against middle schools that feed into David Crockett at 5:30 p.m., following by a varsity match between the combined Sullivan East and Sullivan Central girls against Providence Academy at 7.
Currently, Sullivan East combines efforts with Sullivan Central to create one team, but the Patriots will have a team for the first time during the 2021 fall season.
Two Sullivan East seniors, Adeline Ensley and Rylie Patrick, will be honored prior to the varsity match.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!