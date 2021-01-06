LOCAL BRIEFS: Fans not allowed at King home events until at least Jan. 19

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

No fans allowed at King home events

King University will not allow any fans at Tornado home games until at least Jan. 19, according to David Hicks, the director of athletics at King, in a press release.

Only essential personnel will be allowed in accordance to Executive Order 70 signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

“While we would prefer to have fans cheering on and supporting our student-athletes, this is the right decision and we support Governor Lee’s decision,” Hicks said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the top priority, and this decision prioritizes their safety. As we approach the expiration of the Executive Order, we will re-evaluate our policy on spectators, based on guidance from local and state health officials.”

King will open its men’s and women’s basketball seasons at home on Jan. 13 against Emmanuel. Both King teams are also host Bluefield State on Jan. 16, while the King men are slated to entertain Mount Olive on Jan. 19.

The King women’s wrestling team is hosting a season-opening match on Saturday with Limestone and Tiffin.

All King home events will be streamed on the Tornado Sports Network as part of the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.