LOCAL BRIEFS: Fans not allowed at King home events until at least Jan. 19

No fans allowed at King home events
King University will not allow any fans at Tornado home games until at least Jan. 19, according to David Hicks, the director of athletics at King, in a press release.
Only essential personnel will be allowed in accordance to Executive Order 70 signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
“While we would prefer to have fans cheering on and supporting our student-athletes, this is the right decision and we support Governor Lee’s decision,” Hicks said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the top priority, and this decision prioritizes their safety. As we approach the expiration of the Executive Order, we will re-evaluate our policy on spectators, based on guidance from local and state health officials.”
King will open its men’s and women’s basketball seasons at home on Jan. 13 against Emmanuel. Both King teams are also host Bluefield State on Jan. 16, while the King men are slated to entertain Mount Olive on Jan. 19.
The King women’s wrestling team is hosting a season-opening match on Saturday with Limestone and Tiffin.
All King home events will be streamed on the Tornado Sports Network as part of the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.
Season opens Saturday for King grapplers
Both the King men’s and women’s wrestling programs will open their seasons on Saturday.
The King men, led by first-year head coach Deral Brown, will open the campaign on Saturday at Belmont-Abbey. King had three individuals qualify for the NCAA Division II championships last season and five placed at the Super Region II Championships.
The King women will open its season on Saturday at home against Limestone and Tiffin, and will welcome McKendree, Colorado Mesa and Emmanuel on Jan 17.
The Jason Moorman-coached Tornado posted an 11-1 dual record last season, finishing third at the NWCA National Duals and the Cliff Keen WCWC National Championships.