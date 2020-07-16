PREP BASEBALL
Express win in ETHSBL
Will Purifoy pounded out two hits as the Express from Bristol, Virginia, posted an 11-7 win over the Bulldogs from Hampton, Tennessee, on Thursday in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League game at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
Ethan Mayo was the winning pitcher for the Express (6-4-1), allowing one run over the course of four innings.
The Express play the Volunteers from Church Hill, Tennessee, on Monday at 5 p.m. in Johnson City.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Morristown’s Martin on injured list
Texas Rangers left-handed reliever Brett Martin, a native of Morristown, Tennessee, has been placed on the injured list by the Texas Rangers because of his positive test for the coronavirus before the start of their summer camp.
Martin was drafted in the fourth round out of Walters State Community College by the Rangers in 2014.
Martin, already at higher risk for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes, had a positive test during intake testing two weeks ago. He experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue.
Martin was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round in 2014.
The 25-year-old lefty was 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA while pitching in 51 games as a rookie last season.
