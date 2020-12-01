 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU fights hard, falls to Lady Vols
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU fights hard, falls to Lady Vols

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Vols dispose of ETSU
Rae Burrell scored 20 points to lead three Tennessee scorers in double figures, and the Lady Vols defeated East Tennessee State 67-50 on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (2-0) also received 15 points from Rennia Davis and 12 points and five steals by Jordan Horston. The Lady Vols led 38-28 at halftime and 55-38 after three quarters.
ETSU (1-1), which travels next Monday to Vanderbilt, was led by Jakhyia Davis with 11 points. E’Lease Stafford added seven points and Mykia Dowell and Carly Hooks tallied six apiece.
ETSU will host Presbyterian at Brooks Gym on Dec. 12.
Tennessee, which received just one vote in the most recent Associated Press women’s basketball poll, will visit West Virginia on Sunday and Texas on Dec. 13.
Hokies thump Colonials
Aisha Sheppard had 22 points and was 5 of 10 from 3-point range in Virginia Tech’s 92-57 rout of George Washington.
Virginia Tech (3-0) tied a Cassell Coliseum record with 16 3-pointers.
George Washington (2-1), which is coached by former Connecticut star Jennifer Rizzotti, was led by Jazmine Whitney with 13 points. Essence Brown, a graduate of Galax High School, scored three points in the loss.
Freshman point guard Georgia Amoore scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers for the Hokies. Cayla King tallied 12 points and drained four 3-pointers.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Whiteside earns SAC honor
Junior guard Cameron Whiteside from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award.
A 42-point, 11-rebound effort in a loss to Tusculum last Tuesday led to his selection.
