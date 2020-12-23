LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

East Tennessee State athletics announced its 2020 Hall of Fame Class, which includes seven student-athletes and one former coach/administrator, in addition to a pair of honorees for an inaugural award.

The 2020 class features women’s basketball standout Siarre Evans, baseball’s home run king Paul Hoilman, Olympian rifleman John Duus, women’s tennis great Tara Byrne, Laura Jansone of women’s golf, men’s golf greats Keith Nolan and Garrett Willis and men’s tennis head coach/Athletic Director Dave Mullins.

In addition, the Trailblazer Award was created to recognize the historical accomplishments of an individual ETSU athletic member based on his/her athletic accomplishments, work in the community/region and how they helped impact other generations of Buccaneers.

The winners this year are Tommy Woods, who was the first African-American to receive a men’s basketball scholarship at ETSU in 1963. Johnny Russaw will also be honored, being the first African-American football player to receive a scholarship for the Bucs in 1964.