 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

  • Updated
  • 0
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class
East Tennessee State athletics announced its 2020 Hall of Fame Class, which includes seven student-athletes and one former coach/administrator, in addition to a pair of honorees for an inaugural award.
The 2020 class features women’s basketball standout Siarre Evans, baseball’s home run king Paul Hoilman, Olympian rifleman John Duus, women’s tennis great Tara Byrne, Laura Jansone of women’s golf, men’s golf greats Keith Nolan and Garrett Willis and men’s tennis head coach/Athletic Director Dave Mullins.
In addition, the Trailblazer Award was created to recognize the historical accomplishments of an individual ETSU athletic member based on his/her athletic accomplishments, work in the community/region and how they helped impact other generations of Buccaneers.
The winners this year are Tommy Woods, who was the first African-American to receive a men’s basketball scholarship at ETSU in 1963. Johnny Russaw will also be  honored, being the first African-American football player to receive a scholarship for the Bucs in 1964.
MOTORSPORTS
Dirt Nationals field almost filled
Nearly 1,200 entries were received in two days for the Bristol Dirt Nationals slated to be held on March 15-20 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Eight different classes of cars that all race specifically on dirt will be involved, and seven of those classes are already filled with between 150-170 entries, according to the Bristol Dirt Nationals Facebook page.
That includes Late Models (604, 602), Open Modifieds, Modifieds, SportMods, Stock Cars and Hornets.
Only the Super Late Model division has not been filled.
Forty states and one Canadian province has been represented among the entries.
ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener

  • Updated

Grundy senior Cade Looney had a double-double to lead the Golden Wave to a season-opening win over Tazewell...Zac Campbell's 34 points was more than Council scored as a team in J.I. Burton's 82-29 victory over the Cobras...Lakin Burke scored 27 points to lead Thomas Walker to a 51-29 girls basketball win over Lee High. 

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo
Sport

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

  • Updated

Ridgeview senior Trenton Adkins made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his education and football career in the fall with the Toledo Rockets from the Mid-American Conference. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

  • Updated

With the addition of Washington and Wythe counties, all far Southwest Virginia counties have started or will start winter sports practices soon...Tennessee High and Sullivan East girls will play this evening, but both have new game times...The ETSU men's basketball team has added Lee University to its schedule on Saturday at Freedom Hall...The Virginia Tech women dropped first game of the season at Notre Dame on Thursday night. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

  • Updated

The Tennessee High girls basketball team won their second game since returning from a second bout of quarantine due to the CIVID-19 pandemic, defeating Daniel Boone 45-36 on Tuesday night in Gray. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future

  • Updated

Eight Tennessee High athletes will take part in a signing ceremony for their respective college choices on Friday at Viking Hall...King University softball has been picked second in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, while the Tornado baseball team came in fifth...The ETSU women's basketball game against Appalachian State on Sunday will be shown on local television. 

Sport

BMS to host World of Outlaws

  • Updated

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles
Sport

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles

  • Updated

Tazewell senior Chancellor Harris didn't allow a knee injury suffered during the 2019 season keep him from his college football goals. He signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play his college ball at Morehead State beginning the fall. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts