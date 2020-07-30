Local Briefs: ETHSBL decisive game on Saturday

ETHSBL decisive game on Saturday
An evening thunderstorm led to the cancellation of Games 3 and 4 of the inaugural East Tennessee High School Baseball League World Series on Thursday at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
Originally scheduled as a best-of-five series between the Vikings (14-4) of Bristol and Cavaliers (15-2) of Sevier County, the championship will now be determined by a decisive winner-take-all contest will be held on Saturday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak at noon.
“We are all in agreement for one reason or another to get it done this weekend,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts, who is also the skipper at Tennessee High. “My big concern is a lot of the guys on my roster play football and the recent decision to allow football to get started here soon and I want them to get ready for that. We’ve got a lot done this summer, a lot more than most sports. We’ll have a final game on Saturday and then a lot of my guys will turn gears to football.”
The Vikings and Cavaliers split the first two games of the series on Wednesday.
The Bristolians posted a 6-5, nine-inning victory in the first game as Logan Quales and Noah Bishop pitched well in relief, while Brayden Blevins and Bryce Snyder recorded ninth-inning RBIs.
In the second game, rising Sevier County High School ninth-grader Brady Scott paired with reliever Jace Henderson to craft a five-hit shutout as the Cavaliers bounced back for a 6-0 triumph.
Scott finished with four strikeouts and scattered four hits in six scoreless innings The Vikings had scored at least two runs in every ETHSBL game prior to that.
Goode has good finish in VSGA Juniors
Daniel Goode from Wytheville fired a three-day total of 205 to finish in a tie for sixth place in the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship that ended on Thursday at James River Country Club in Newport News.
Goode opened with a first round 65 and then added a pair of 70s to finish nine strokes behind Kelly Chinn of Great Falls. Fellow Wytheville golfer Channing Blevins put together rounds of 71, 70, and 69 to finish tied for 15th with a three-round score of 210.