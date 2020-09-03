LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H to broadcast 2019 football games

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
E&H to stream 2019 football games
Emory & Henry College Football fans will have the opportunity to hear their favorite team on the radio and streamed on the Internet this fall as WEHC 90.7 FM will rebroadcast the 2019 football season and two other historic football games this fall.
The broadcasts will air at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoons, beginning on Saturday, September 5. Special features include new pregame, halftime and postgame commentary from play-by-play announcer Josh Floyd, color commentator Gary Lester and Head Football Coach Curt Newsome.
Tune in to WEHC 90.7 FM in Southwest Virginia and www.wehcfm.com across the globe to listen.
Emory & Henry and WEHC 90.7 FM are pleased to welcome back First Bank & Trust and Food City as underwriters for this fall.
For the most up-to-date information on Emory & Henry Athletics, visit www.GoWasps.com, like the Emory & Henry Athletics Facebook page, and follow @GoWasps on Twitter and @waspsathletics on Instagram.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETCS
Giles approved for switch to 1C
The Virginia High School League Appeal Committee approved Giles’ appeal to move down in classification from 2C to 1C on Wednesday, a request made due to a drop in enrollment in Pearisburg.
Giles, which was playing in the Region C Three Rivers District, will move the Mountain Empire District, which plays in Region 1C.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!