LOCAL BRIEFS: Dowdell shoots ETSU past Newberry

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ETSU snaps losing skid Mykia Dowdell scored 21 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 69-55 win non-conference win over NCAA Division I Newberry on Thursday afternoon. Dowdell also added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Buccaneers (2-5), which will visit Chattanooga in the Southern Conference opener on Jan. 9, also received 12 points from Carly Hooks. Kelsey Brett led Newberry (0-1) with 14 points in the loss.

Hokies lose second straight ACC decision

Aisha Shepherd canned six 3-pointers to finish with 21 points, but Virginia Tech dropped a 73-63 ACC decision on Thursday against Florida State.

The Seminoles (4-1, 3-1), who have beaten the Hokies nine straight times, were paced by Sammie Puisis, who had five 3-pointers for 15 points.

Virginia Tech (6-2, 1-2), which will host No. 3 North Carolina State on Thursday, also received 16 points and 13 boards from Elizabeth Kitley. Azana Baines, who transferred from Duke over the summer, scored nine points off the bench in her Tech debut.