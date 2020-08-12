You have permission to edit this article.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Conference Carolinas delays decision on fall sports
LOCAL BRIEFS: Conference Carolinas delays decision on fall sports

Conference Carolinas Logo
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Conference Carolinas delays decision on fall sports
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have agreed to continue deliberations on competing in fall intercollegiate athletics after receiving additional guidance from the NCAA Sport Science Institute on Tuesday evening.
Conference Carolinas has delayed the start of practice for fall sports until Sept. 1, with league-only competition slated to begin on Sept. 18.
The agreement by the Board of Directors to delay making a decision on fall sports intercollegiate athletics competition is solely due to a desire to prioritize the student-athlete and ensure that all options have been considered,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “The board will reconvene early next week after considering the impact of the updated guidance related to COVID-19 testing and exploring if there is a reasonable and safe path forward for intercollegiate athletics this fall.”
GOLF
Brittain in fourth place at VSGA Senior Am
Buck Brittain of Tazewell finished fourth in the stroke play portion of the 73rd Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Westwood Country Club in Vienna.
After shooting a 69 on Tuesday, Brittain carded a 71 on Wednesday. He finished six strokes behind Midlothlian’s Steve Serrao.
The first two rounds of match play will be held today.
