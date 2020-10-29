LOCAL BRIEFS: Calton drops split decision to Jake Hager

Calton drops split decision to Jake Hager
Former Lee High and East Tennessee State University football star Brandon Calton dropped a controversial split decision to Jake Hager on Thursday night during the Bellator MMA 250 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The 40-year-old Calton went the three-round, 15-minute distance with Hager. One judge scored the bout 29-28 in Calton’s favor, while the other two folks at cageside scored it 29-28 for Hager.
Hager improved to 3-0 as a pro, while Calton is now 2-1.
Calton landed the match’s most powerful punch in the second round and was never taken to the mat by Hager, a former All-American grappler at the University of Oklahoma and an ex-World Wrestling Entertaiment (WWE) heavyweight champion.
According to Belator officials, the beaten and bloodied Hager was transported to a local hospital following the fight.
Tracy Smothers dies
Longtime professional wrestler Tracy Smothers died on Wednesday at the age of 58 in Indiana after a long bout with cancer.
A former multi-sport star at Springfield High School in Tennessee, Smothers wrestled professionally from 1982-2019 and had stints in World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, the United States Wrestling Association and the World Wrestling Federation.
He gained local notoriety for his time in Smoky Mountain Wrestling as “The Wild-Eyed Southern Boy.” He was a two-time SMW heavyweight champion.
Smoky Mountain Wrestling ran shows throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee from 1991-1995.
