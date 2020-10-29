LOCAL BRIEFS: Calton drops split decision to Jake Hager

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Calton drops split decision to Jake Hager

Former Lee High and East Tennessee State University football star Brandon Calton dropped a controversial split decision to Jake Hager on Thursday night during the Bellator MMA 250 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The 40-year-old Calton went the three-round, 15-minute distance with Hager. One judge scored the bout 29-28 in Calton’s favor, while the other two folks at cageside scored it 29-28 for Hager.

Hager improved to 3-0 as a pro, while Calton is now 2-1.

Calton landed the match’s most powerful punch in the second round and was never taken to the mat by Hager, a former All-American grappler at the University of Oklahoma and an ex-World Wrestling Entertaiment (WWE) heavyweight champion.

According to Belator officials, the beaten and bloodied Hager was transported to a local hospital following the fight.