LOCAL BRIEFS: Appy League future announced Tuesday

Appy League future announced Tuesday
The Appalachian League’s days as a rookie-level circuit comprised of Major League Baseball farm teams is over.
The Appy League’s future as an amateur wood-bat league for rising college freshmen and sophomores sponsored by MLB and USA Baseball will officially be unveiled on Tuesday during a video press conference.
“The event will detail the plan to retain high-caliber baseball in the communities where it is currently being played under the Appalachian League brand while bringing new, modern approaches to player development and exciting partnerships and opportunities for teams, fans and communities,” a press release from MLB read. “The plan calls for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores to take part in wood-bat play each summer. The parties are in communication with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.”
The 10-team Appy League – along with several other minor league teams – will be contracted on Sept. 30 when the current agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires.
Professional baseball in Bristol dates back to 1911 and the city has housed an Appy League team each summer since 1969.
Mance debut pushed back to Monday
Former Richlands head coach Greg Mance’s debut as football coach at Loris High School in South Carolina will have to wait until Monday due to weather concerns around the Grand Strand.
Mance will lead the Lions against Dillon, the defending Class 3A lower state champions, with the game played at Myrtle Beach High School, due to construction on the track surrounding the Loris field.
Mance won 205 games, including one state championship and four state runner-up finishes in 23 seasons at Richlands.
Palmer’s Wildcats fall to Lincoln County
The Anderson County Wildcats, coached by former Patrick Henry football coach Mark Palmer, dropped a 54-14 decision to Lincoln County on Friday.
Anderson County fell to 0-3 on the season.
