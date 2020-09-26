LOCAL BRIEFS: Appy League future announced Tuesday

BASEBALL

Appy League future announced Tuesday

The Appalachian League’s days as a rookie-level circuit comprised of Major League Baseball farm teams is over.

The Appy League’s future as an amateur wood-bat league for rising college freshmen and sophomores sponsored by MLB and USA Baseball will officially be unveiled on Tuesday during a video press conference.

“The event will detail the plan to retain high-caliber baseball in the communities where it is currently being played under the Appalachian League brand while bringing new, modern approaches to player development and exciting partnerships and opportunities for teams, fans and communities,” a press release from MLB read. “The plan calls for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores to take part in wood-bat play each summer. The parties are in communication with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.”

The 10-team Appy League – along with several other minor league teams – will be contracted on Sept. 30 when the current agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires.

Professional baseball in Bristol dates back to 1911 and the city has housed an Appy League team each summer since 1969.