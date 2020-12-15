LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary

Lucas commits to William & Mary
Abingdon senior football standout Martin Lucas on Tuesday his intentions to play college football at William & Mary, adding that he was “fully committed” on his Twitter feed.
Lucas had originally committed to Arizona State on July 17, but recently reopened his recruiting to search for options closer to home.
West Ridge to host informational meeting
West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton will hold a brief informational meeting on Thursday for any students from the three connected high schools interested in playing football for the Wolves in the fall of 2021.
The meeting will be held at Sullivan North’s Little Theatre on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Offseason conditioning dates and expectations will be discussed, as well as a look at the calendar moving forward. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance is limited to the athlete and guardian and everyone must wear a mask at all times inside the building.
West Ridge, which will open in the fall, will include the enrollments of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.
E&H hired Buckley as women’s soccer coach
Emory & Henry has hired Lisa Buckley as the next head coach of the Wasps’ women’s soccer program.
Buckley joins the E&H staff after serving in the same position at Milligan for the last 13 years. She led the Buffaloes to a 6-5 record in an abbreviated conference-only fall season. Buckley won more than 100 games at Milligan, including three straight 10-win seasons from 2017 to 2019, along with winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference title in 2010.
Buckley, who has also served as an assistant coach at Loria College in Iowa, played three seasons at Milligan, graduating in 2004.
ETSU loses games with USC Aiken
East Tennessee State had added a game to be played on Thursday with USC Aiken at Freedom Hall, but it has since been canceled due to COVID issues with the Pacers.
ETSU is slated to play again at Alabama on Dec. 22.
ETSU to get exposure on ESPNU
East Tennessee State’s visit to Furman on Jan. 16 is one of five Southern Conference men’s basketball games will air on ESPNU this season, representing the most home-originating national broadcasts in league history, according to a SoCon press release.
Furman will be included in three of the five telecasts that begin on Dec. 29 and continue through Feb. 22, while Wofford and North Carolina-Greensboro will make two appearances.
