LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lucas commits to William & Mary

Abingdon senior football standout Martin Lucas on Tuesday his intentions to play college football at William & Mary, adding that he was “fully committed” on his Twitter feed.

Lucas had originally committed to Arizona State on July 17, but recently reopened his recruiting to search for options closer to home.

West Ridge to host informational meeting

West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton will hold a brief informational meeting on Thursday for any students from the three connected high schools interested in playing football for the Wolves in the fall of 2021.

The meeting will be held at Sullivan North’s Little Theatre on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Offseason conditioning dates and expectations will be discussed, as well as a look at the calendar moving forward. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance is limited to the athlete and guardian and everyone must wear a mask at all times inside the building.

West Ridge, which will open in the fall, will include the enrollments of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.