King backs Conference Carolinas decision to move fall sports to spring

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Conference Carolinas tried to make it work.
King University was one of 11 league schools that spent much of the past few months trying to figure out a way to host sports in the fall.
However, those hopes were dashed last weekend, when Conference Carolinas accepted the recommendation of the league’s athletic directors and pushed fall sports back to the spring due to the continued threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You don’t like it, but you make the best decision you can with the facts that are out there,” said King Director of Athletics David Hicks. “We have got to do, first and foremost, what is in the best interests and safety of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, faculty and everybody else.
“It was the right decision. We had hoped in May and June that the situation would improve across the country and maybe treatments would get better or something, but the situation just really hasn’t improved.”
It was a difficult decision, but Hicks said the student-athletes he had spoken with understood the need to move fall sports to the spring of 2021.
“They would prefer to play in the fall, but they handled it very maturely. They understand the risks and they understand the situation,” Hicks said. “They would prefer delaying to the spring over the possibility of having something happen in the fall and having seasons interrupted and they understood that was likely…
“They wanted to play this fall and for that matter we wanted to play this fall, but they handled it very maturely and they said we understand what has to be done and playing in the spring probably gives us the best chance to have the best possible season.”
Sports such as volleyball, soccer and cross country are expected to compete for Conference Carolinas championships in the spring. The NCAA, however, has already canceled fall national championships for those sports.
No decisions have been made on whether to delay the start of winter sports, such as basketball or wrestling. Some out-of-season sports, such as baseball and softball, will be able to train and practice within limits for up to eight hours a week. All will be required to wear masks, social distance and observe other required protocols when not actively practicing.
The hope of having athletic competition in the near future will depend largely on testing, according to Hicks, especially for high-risk sports that at King include soccer, basketball, volleyball and wrestling.
“It all hinges on the availability of testing, the cost of testing and on the ability of the tests to meet what our needs are. For us to compete in what the NCAA has identified as high-risk sports, we have to test within 72 hours of competition,” said Hicks, who is as hopeful as everyone that advances will be made in combating the coronavirus. “Currently, the turnaround time on those tests is more than 72 hours.”
While many leagues, such as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, has shut down sports until the new year, Hicks said Conference Carolinas is leaving it up to individual institutions if they wanted to compete in some low-risk sports such as golf, tennis and possibly cross country and swimming.
King is one of several Conference Carolinas schools who plan to compete in some way, along with non-NCAA sports, such as cycling, e-sports and bass fishing, which is slated to compete in a tournament next weekend.
“We will have that going on. If we can get the testing figured out and we have got somebody to play, we are going to try to get soccer and volleyball some competition too,” he said. “We have got to figure out if we can get folks tested and get their results back in time.”
King began welcoming its incoming freshmen on Wednesday, with returning students expected this weekend. In-class instruction will begin on Monday. Online options will be available for anyone who might be sick and shouldn’t be on campus.
Hicks said King President Dr. Jon Chasteen met with parents virtually this week to discuss concerns they might have.
“The parents had some good questions, but for the most part they were supportive and wanted their students here in person,” Hicks said. “I think they had some questions about some of the safety features, but I think we have done a great job of being proactive and doing what we can.”
A large majority of the student enrollment at King is involved in athletics.
“For us it is such an important part of our mission. We consider athletics to really complement what we do in the classroom,” Hicks said. “It is part of the experience that we want students to have here. We believe it adds a lot of value to their overall educational experience. Our coaches teach a lot of skills that are very explicable to life.
“Certainly the academic portion they learn in the classroom are more important and prepare them, but we really feel like the leadership skills, the teamwork skills, the work ethic, the self-discipline, those are things that athletics both teaches and reinforces what happens in the classroom.
“It is important. We need that aspect to really compete what we consider the King education. Frankly, the students need that for some extent for their own safety and health and mental well-being. They want to be out there.”
Since the coronavirus began shutting down schools and athletics in March, there have been concerns related to how athletes cope without the sports that mean so much to them.
“There are some of them that wouldn’t have the opportunity if it weren’t for athletics. There are some that athletics is that motivating factor, it is what drives their decision,” Hicks said. “There is a lot of talk within the NCAA on the mental health of student-athletes and depression, they are passionate about their sport. They want to compete, they want to be involved, they want the interaction with their teammates and with their coaches.
“There have been a lot of studies on the numbers of student-athletes that are experiencing depression and similar effects of this and that is something we have got to take in mind and take into account and do what we can to provide that opportunity in the safest ways possible.”
Expect King to be a busy place in the spring, with not only fall sports, but spring athletics taking place, along with the end of winter activities since there are still questions when they will begin.
“I hope that spring is a very busy time. If [King Athletic Communications Director] Travis [Chell] and I go from January 15 to May 15 without a day off I think it will be the first time in my life I will five months without a day off and I will be happy about it,” Hicks said, with a smile. “It is going to be busy, there are going to be challenges, but certainly our student-athletes are going to make some sacrifices and I think our staff and everyone else will more than happy to make those.”
Hicks said cross-training was already in place to prepare for what lies ahead.
“There are going to be challenges, but we are already being proactive,” Hicks said. “I told a group of folks the other day, ‘Hey, you might be the PA announcer for a baseball game this year.’
“We will get it done. That is what we always do.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
