HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Irvin hangs up whistle after 40 years of track at Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Barry Wade had been a coach at Tennessee High for 10 years when he decided to add another assistant position to his plate.
He wanted to know what made Randy Irvin tick.
“I wanted to coach track because I wanted to be around him,” said Wade, who is now the athletic director at Tennessee High. “Track and field is hard events, the kids train hard and the kids just love him.
“My principal told me at that time when I asked him to be a track coach, ‘you sort of surprised me with wanting to be there.’ I said track is hard and everybody loves Randy Irvin and I want to find out what the magic is.”
Tears came to Wade’s eyes during a break at the recent Bristol Cross at Steele Creek Park in speaking of Irvin’s recent retirement after 40 years with the Vikings’ track program.
“I just wanted to be part of his program, not really for the success of it, but for how kids enjoy being around him,” Wade said. “I learned real quick what it is from, and it was just the passion that he has for people and the passion he has. It was a sad day when Randy Irvin retired.”
The 62-year-old Irvin recently stepped down as track coach, in addition to ending a 40-year teaching career that included science and driver’s education at Tennessee High.
“I already miss the people I work with, that is the biggest thing, and the relationship with the kids,” said Irvin, a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett and East Tennessee State, who has been part of Tennessee High since 1980. “You have that relationship with them and you are working toward that common goal. Any coach will tell you that. That relationship that you have with the athletes I will definitely miss…
“I ended up at Tennessee High and it is the only real job I have ever had. I am very fortunate.”
It didn’t surprise Wade at all when Irvin showed up at the 29th annual Bristol Cross, carrying his camera and offering his assistance to all.
“Many emotions come when you talk about him for just what he does, not only for our kids, but for our school and our community,” Wade said. “It is just like he has probably been at all 30 of these things and probably didn’t coach cross country a day, just here supporting those kids and supporting our schools. It is good, a good guy, a great guy.”
Wade has hired Brad Stubbs as the new track coach, who won 94 games as Tennessee High football coach in a 10-year run that ended in 2011.
“Brad is a one of the best technique guys. You could go to a lot of track meets and you can see our kids and how they run different and it is back to Brad Stubbs,” Wade said. “He ran track for Coach Irvin and Coach Irvin coached him and Brad just takes it real serious and just works at it.
“He is just another one of those guys that kids just love to be around. We are glad to have him.”
Don’t expect Irvin to disappear from the Tennessee High sports scene. He wants to continue to help when needed.
“Being around young kids keeps you young and I like the people I work with,” Irvin said. “We have got a great staff at Tennessee High and athletically specifically, I like those guys and you want to be around them. It is just what you do, it is easy to come back for that.
“We have been lucky. We have had good kids go through that are very talented and work hard and we have had a few state champions.”
Irvin began assisting Tom Murrell as track coach at Tennessee High in 1980, replacing Bobby Chambers, who left for a job in Kentucky. He worked with Murrell through 2002, and then helped Andy Arnold from 2002-05 before taking over as head coach in ‘06.
The goal for all athletes, especially in track, is the same; just get better every day.
“In our game you are trying to run faster than you did the week before,” he said. “If you have done that you have been successful.”
His first state champion as a Tennessee High assistant was in 1983 when Tina Banks won the 100 and 300 hurdles. Other state champs during that era were Scotty Harris (‘84, 110 hurdles), Rocky Clay (‘88, 100, 300 hurdles), who later played football at Appalachian State and South Carolina, along with Meg Arnold, who won the 300 hurdles in both 1991-92.
In addition, the 4x100 relay team of Neil Stout, Gary Dandridge, Shannon Banks and Clay were also champions, as were Mark Bush (‘02, 800 meters) and Ryan Baker (‘03, shot put).
Irvin spent the last 14 years as head coach at Tennessee High, producing plenty of success before deciding to hang up his whistle. His final season, which would have been in the spring, was wiped out by the coronarvius.
“He has had a lot of success. He is very modest, he is somebody, if you don’t ask him he doesn’t tell you, but he has coached a lot of state champions and just one of those guys that just does it,” Wade said. “He just gets the best out of kids because they want to please him. He is not very demanding, he is just very respectable.”
Irvin had his share of champions during his tenure as head coach. Among those is five-time state champion Jennifer Cannon, who captured the 100 and the 300 hurdles in 2011-12, along with the pentathlon in ‘12.
“She could do it all,” said Irvin, of Cannon, who continued her track career at Vanderbilt, one of dozens of Tennessee High track athletes who have competed for college programs. “She was a hurdler, but she sprinted. She could do a lot.”
Another champion was Ashlee Mitchell, who captured the shot put in 2012. Samantha Gudger placed in three events that year at the state meet, including a second place finish in the high jump. Macy Carrier was another standout in distance runs.
Tennessee High placed third in the state as a team in 2011, and were second in the ‘12, just narrowly getting nudged out of the top spot.
“We were 200ths of a second from being state champions,” Irvin said. “That is pretty special, but you can go back to people that really most people would never remember and just the effort those people put in. It all becomes pretty special really.”
Irvin figures the Vikings would have had at least one state champion last spring if not for the coronavirus, that being current senior football standout Jaden Keller, who is also a proficient track athlete.
“This is an easy thing to say, but I think Jaden Keller would have been a state champion,” he said. “He was a triple-jumper, but if we needed to sprint him, he would have done a lot of things, but he could have been a state champion in the triple jump.”
While Irvin become efficient in all the events that entails a track program, he didn’t mind a little help along the way.
“Track, once you get into it, it is just that competitiveness. All the events are good,” he said. “I am an old hurdler so I am a little into the hurdles, but I have never coached throwers. If you get a good discus thrower, I love to watch a good discus thrower.
“Any event is good. I have always got an opinion, but I always try to leave it to my throws coaches, they know a lot more than I do.”
Track isn’t a sport that receives the attention it deserves, but Irvin knows just how hard those athletes work to reach their own level of success.
“You know that coming in. You are in a minor sport and if you are in it for people to watch you, you are in the wrong game,” he said. “Most track athletes, especially distance runners and cross country kids, they are self-motivated.
“It is just self-discipline and they gain that sense of accomplishment just by competing and finishing races. The race is against yourself, in track and cross country.”
Wade will certainly cherish his relationship with Irvin, as his “dash” has come to an end, at least as a head coach at Tennessee High. He will still be around though.
“In athletic administration that is what happens between your years of service, we call it the ‘dash,’” Wade said. “Randy Irvin’s dash has just touched so many people’s lives, including myself and my family. He is just so good to people and I just wanted to be around him and be a part of it.”
