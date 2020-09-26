HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Irvin hangs up whistle after 40 years of track at Tennessee High

“I already miss the people I work with, that is the biggest thing, and the relationship with the kids,” said Irvin, a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett and East Tennessee State, who has been part of Tennessee High since 1980. “You have that relationship with them and you are working toward that common goal. Any coach will tell you that. That relationship that you have with the athletes I will definitely miss…

“I ended up at Tennessee High and it is the only real job I have ever had. I am very fortunate.”

It didn’t surprise Wade at all when Irvin showed up at the 29th annual Bristol Cross, carrying his camera and offering his assistance to all.

“Many emotions come when you talk about him for just what he does, not only for our kids, but for our school and our community,” Wade said. “It is just like he has probably been at all 30 of these things and probably didn’t coach cross country a day, just here supporting those kids and supporting our schools. It is good, a good guy, a great guy.”

Wade has hired Brad Stubbs as the new track coach, who won 94 games as Tennessee High football coach in a 10-year run that ended in 2011.