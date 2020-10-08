HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings focused on getting better at Cocke County

“You can’t expect it is going to happen, you have to go out there and take it and that is kind of what I stressed at halftime is if you want to win this game you have to go out there and take it,” Mays said. “That is kind of what we did.”

Tennessee would score the final 20 points of the game, sparked by Keller, who took the third quarter kickoff for a touchdown. He later added a rushing score on a drive started by a Smith interception.

“Football is a weird sport. You have to go out and make plays, it is not just going to happen,” he said. “You have got to go out there and play as hard as you can and if you have got the ability, the ability will shine through, but if you have got the ability and you are not going to play hard, it is not going to happen.”

Cocke County snapped a three-game losing skid last week with a 34-6 win over Cherokee, the first time in five games the Chiefs had scored. The Fighting Cocks also have a 41-8 win over Northview Academy, with a close 10-7 loss to undefeated South Greene that started those trio of consecutive setbacks.

They have also fallen to Gatlinburg-Pittman 29-7 and David Crockett 49-12, a pair of teams with a combined mark of 11-3. They also lost to Campbell County 29-3 to start the season.