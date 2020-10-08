HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings focused on getting better at Cocke County

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It might seem possible that Tennessee High could be looking ahead to next week’s clash with Prince Kollie and David Crockett.
Not this year.
“We haven’t even discussed it,” said Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays, whose Vikings travel to Newport to face Cocke County tonight. “To be honest with you this year is one of those years where we are just hoping to play Friday night. We’re hoping we are going to play tomorrow and then we will worry about next week.”
Tennessee High (4-2), which is ranked 10th in the most recent Associated Press poll, will face the Fighting Cocks (2-4), who the Vikings handled 50-14 last season.
That is old news. The Vikings were helped along last year by two blocked punts and a fumble recovery in the end zone. In addition, Jaden Keller scored three touchdowns, one on a pick-six, while Isaiah Smith added a pair of scores as well.
“Our focus has been on Cocke County all week because they have got the ability to beat us if we don’t play good. We are going to try to be the best version of Viking football we can be,” Mays said. “I still don’t think we have played our best game yet. I am always searching for us to play better each week so I expect us to play better than we did last week and more focused.”
Tennessee High, which had beaten Volunteer by 35 last season, was tied 14-all with the Falcons at halftime last week. Mays wasn’t pleased with the lack of focus, which led to numerous penalties and the defense was unable to get off the field.
“You can’t expect it is going to happen, you have to go out there and take it and that is kind of what I stressed at halftime is if you want to win this game you have to go out there and take it,” Mays said. “That is kind of what we did.”
Tennessee would score the final 20 points of the game, sparked by Keller, who took the third quarter kickoff for a touchdown. He later added a rushing score on a drive started by a Smith interception.
“Football is a weird sport. You have to go out and make plays, it is not just going to happen,” he said. “You have got to go out there and play as hard as you can and if you have got the ability, the ability will shine through, but if you have got the ability and you are not going to play hard, it is not going to happen.”
Cocke County snapped a three-game losing skid last week with a 34-6 win over Cherokee, the first time in five games the Chiefs had scored. The Fighting Cocks also have a 41-8 win over Northview Academy, with a close 10-7 loss to undefeated South Greene that started those trio of consecutive setbacks.
They have also fallen to Gatlinburg-Pittman 29-7 and David Crockett 49-12, a pair of teams with a combined mark of 11-3. They also lost to Campbell County 29-3 to start the season.
“They have definitely played a tough schedule. We have played a tough schedule so we are looking forward to it,” Mays said. “We are just happy we get to play again, just being happy every week that we are going to play a game, especially with two or three other games being canceled this week.”
Leading Cocke County is a two-headed quarterback duo of Baylor Baxter – who has the stronger arm - and Cameron McLain – who is more elusive – along with talented receiver Jesse Sauceman and John Norton, who plays all over the field on both sides of the ball.
“Tennessee High is a very, very good team,” said Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes, in an email. “Solid on both sides of the ball with several really good athletes.
“We feel like they were the preseason pick to win the region and they are in great position to do just that. We are going into this game with the expectation to gage our team on where we stand against the top tier of our region.”
Cutting down on turnovers and creating their own will be key for the Fighting Cocks, who last defeated the Vikings in 2016.
“I think the key to our team is turnovers,” Dykes said. “If we can win the turnover battle by plus-2 then hopefully we will be in the game at the end with Tennessee High.”
School has been out this week for fall break so the Vikings practiced in the mornings to allow students to have the rest of the day to themselves. Tonight, they will be back on the football field.
It is Tennessee High’s second road trip of the season, having started fast in a 45-20 win over Morristown East two weeks ago.
“We are still going to be aggressive. I think we play best when we are aggressive and that is the way we are going to play on defense and special teams,” Mays said. “We are going to try to make things happen. We just feel like we have an advantage, we have a great kicker, we have great return guys, I feel like our scheme is good on our special teams.
“We are going to rely on that element, we are going to get our playmakers the football on offense and on defense we are going to be as solid as we can be and run the football.”
Tennessee will play its final regular season home game next Friday against David Crockett. That will be followed by road games at Cherokee and Sullivan South.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!