HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Toledo is the destination for Ridgeview senior Adkins

Adkins rushed for 2,856 yards and totaled 48 touchdowns in 2019 for the Ridgeview Wolfpack and earned Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors. He has more than 6,000 career yards on the ground.

“Just watched his Hudl tape and he’s a great fit at Toledo,” said Jordan Renard, a blogger who specializes in Mid-American Conference recruiting. “He’s the second running back of their [recruiting] class, which is the best in the MAC right now on 247Sports.com. He has the size, explosiveness and skill set that you want in a college running back. His film is very comparable to Kareem Hunt, former Toledo running back now with the Cleveland Browns, in terms of his power and elusiveness. It’s a great fit for the Rockets and it’s a place where he can flourish.”

It’s still not known what position Adkins will play at Toledo or if he will get any carries. He could see time on the defensive side of the ball at safety for head coach Jason Candle’s club.

“I’m going in as an Athlete,” Adkins said. “So, I’m not sure what position I will play.”