HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Toledo is the destination for Ridgeview senior Adkins

Trenton Adkins has blasted his way to big plays at Ridgeview High School the past three seasons, so it’s only fitting that his future will be spent with a team nicknamed the Rockets.
The Ridgeview senior announced via Twitter at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday that he’s verbally committed to play football for the University of Toledo Rockets of the Mid-American Conference.
Adkins had been heavily recruited since the end of his freshman season at Ridgeview as Tennessee, Arizona State, Memphis, North Carolina, Florida, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia were among the many schools extending scholarship offers.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic having postponed the VHSL season and thrown a wrench into the recruiting process, Adkins had to deal with many factors in making a decision.
“It was very stressful the whole time,” Adkins said.
However, Toledo proved to be the perfect fit as the three-star prospect is one of the highest-rated recruits the Rockets have ever landed.
“It just felt like the place for me,” Adkins said. “All the other commits are good guys and very welcoming. The coaches are very welcoming. It’s a beautiful place and just a good place, overall. I like the way they put players in the [NFL] and constantly have winning seasons.”
Adkins rushed for 2,856 yards and totaled 48 touchdowns in 2019 for the Ridgeview Wolfpack and earned Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors. He has more than 6,000 career yards on the ground.
“Just watched his Hudl tape and he’s a great fit at Toledo,” said Jordan Renard, a blogger who specializes in Mid-American Conference recruiting. “He’s the second running back of their [recruiting] class, which is the best in the MAC right now on 247Sports.com. He has the size, explosiveness and skill set that you want in a college running back. His film is very comparable to Kareem Hunt, former Toledo running back now with the Cleveland Browns, in terms of his power and elusiveness. It’s a great fit for the Rockets and it’s a place where he can flourish.”
It’s still not known what position Adkins will play at Toledo or if he will get any carries. He could see time on the defensive side of the ball at safety for head coach Jason Candle’s club.
“I’m going in as an Athlete,” Adkins said. “So, I’m not sure what position I will play.”
Adkins has been lifting and focusing on his conditioning during the pandemic and currently measures in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. Ridgeview will open a truncated VHSL season on Feb. 22 against Wise County Central and Adkins will be on the gridiron for the Wolfpack.
“I think he will be able to enjoy his senior year and be completely focused on that without having to worry about anything else,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller. “He is going to play a lot more defense for me than he has in the past and he is excited about the opportunity to be a two-way impact player.”
Toledo continually competes for the MAC title and went to bowl games each season from 2014-2018.
Junior wide receiver Isaiah Winstead from Richmond is the only Virginia native on the 2020 roster.
Connery Swift was a standout defensive back at Toledo from 2013-2016 after transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Adkins will look to make his own mark at the school in Ohio.
“I know he had wanted to visit some schools and do the camps and unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Tiller said. “He did his research on the schools and talked with other recruits and did a virtual tour. In the end, Toledo got a great student-athlete and Trenton got a great fit for him.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!