HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles

TAZEWELL, Va. – A Bulldog will soar with the Eagles next season.

Tazewell running back Chancellor Harris officially committed to Morehead State on Wednesday, having verbally committed to the Eagles earlier this month.

He had several offers and said the choice came down to Morehead State and Long Island. Harris said he took part in a discussion with his position coach, the recruiting coach and head coach Rob Tenyer a few weeks ago.

Following that discussion he said things just felt right and he made the decision to go to Morehead.

He plans to major in physical education at Morehead with the goal of becoming strength and conditioning coach.

He has played football since elementary school and started for the Tazewell varsity as a freshman. He was an offensive leader for the Bulldogs his freshman and sophomore years and suffered a knee injury in game four last year.

That injury kept him out the remainder of the 2019 season which ended for Tazewell in a playoff loss at Graham. The injury and the loss of fall football to the COVID-19 pandemic have Harris anxious to get back on the field.