HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles

TAZEWELL, Va. – A Bulldog will soar with the Eagles next season.
Tazewell running back Chancellor Harris officially committed to Morehead State on Wednesday, having verbally committed to the Eagles earlier this month.
He had several offers and said the choice came down to Morehead State and Long Island. Harris said he took part in a discussion with his position coach, the recruiting coach and head coach Rob Tenyer a few weeks ago.
Following that discussion he said things just felt right and he made the decision to go to Morehead.
He plans to major in physical education at Morehead with the goal of becoming strength and conditioning coach.
He has played football since elementary school and started for the Tazewell varsity as a freshman. He was an offensive leader for the Bulldogs his freshman and sophomore years and suffered a knee injury in game four last year.
That injury kept him out the remainder of the 2019 season which ended for Tazewell in a playoff loss at Graham. The injury and the loss of fall football to the COVID-19 pandemic have Harris anxious to get back on the field.
Harris and his teammates will travel to powerhouse Riverheads on Feb. 27 to open the truncated spring season. Harris said he is looking forward to that challenge and the battles with county rivals Richlands and Graham before heading to Morehead State.
Harris’s father, Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said he was happy for this son and hopes to have an official signing ceremony on Feb. 3. He added that Tazewell lineman Josh Herndon, athlete Josiah Jordan and other Bulldogs are also weighing college offers.
Morehead State is a NCAA Division I program that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference in the Football Championship Series. Harris is the first Tazewell football player to sign with a Division I offer since Matt Muncy inked with Wake Forest in 2009.
