HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Plenty of challenges ahead for Richardson at West Ridge

Richardson had joined Sullivan North principal Josh Davis – who will serve in the same role at West Ridge – as the only hires for the new school. A dean of students and assistant principals were chosen last week, possibly opening the door to hiring coaches.

The coaching search will be open to not only those on the current staffs of the three schools involved, but anyone else who applies.

“I think we are going to open it up. If our people are the right ones, that is who we are going to get,” said Richardson, who has been an instructor at South for 21 years, and athletic director for 12. “You have got to open it up, and hopefully we take care of our own. That is what we should do. I think we have got people in our system that we can use and be successful.”

Up next might be the even tougher, finding the money for all that is needed for the various programs. He said West Ridge would have all the current sports offered by the three schools, with the possibility of adding a boys volleyball team, at least as a club sport to start.

“Financial is going to be a big part. Getting started up, we will have to get all new uniforms, new practice gear, new everything,” Richardson said. “That is a big challenge because we are not real sure where the money is going to come from.