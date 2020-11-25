HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Plenty of challenges ahead for Richardson at West Ridge

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There are no coaches, no players, no uniforms, no equipment and the facilities are far from done.
About all Anthony Richardson has to work with so far as athletic director at West Ridge High School is a football schedule, nickname (Wolves) and the school colors (royal blue and gray).
Fortunately, there is still time, with West Ridge opening in the fall of 2021, combining the enrollments of Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North.
“It is tough, but we have got to make the best of it,” said Richardson, who currently serves as athletic director and baseball coach at Sullivan South. “It will be a challenge at first, but once we get everything established, I think it is going to be a good thing.”
First on Richardson’s very large to-do list is selecting coaches.
“It is just a big challenge, just trying to get coaches hired. We need to get coaches hired right away and we are sort of behind on that,” Richardson said. “That will relieve some of the communities’ worries and thoughts, everybody is anxious about getting that coach in there so we can sort of start to get things lined up.
“Once we get coaches in place, as far as pulling the three communities together, that is always going to be a challenge. It is going to be exciting trying to do that and build the pieces and put the pieces together and see what works.”
Richardson had joined Sullivan North principal Josh Davis – who will serve in the same role at West Ridge – as the only hires for the new school. A dean of students and assistant principals were chosen last week, possibly opening the door to hiring coaches.
The coaching search will be open to not only those on the current staffs of the three schools involved, but anyone else who applies.
“I think we are going to open it up. If our people are the right ones, that is who we are going to get,” said Richardson, who has been an instructor at South for 21 years, and athletic director for 12. “You have got to open it up, and hopefully we take care of our own. That is what we should do. I think we have got people in our system that we can use and be successful.”
Up next might be the even tougher, finding the money for all that is needed for the various programs. He said West Ridge would have all the current sports offered by the three schools, with the possibility of adding a boys volleyball team, at least as a club sport to start.
“Financial is going to be a big part. Getting started up, we will have to get all new uniforms, new practice gear, new everything,” Richardson said. “That is a big challenge because we are not real sure where the money is going to come from.
“We are going to get out there and beat the doors down and try to get businesses to help, but during these times it is hard to get businesses to help you because it is tough on them right now.”
Richardson acknowledges it will be a difficult task.
“It is, but we will survive, we will do our best and see what happens,” he said. “It is what it is. We will let the good Lord take care of everything. We want to do things on our own, but we just need to be patient and let Him lead us in the right direction.”
It remains to be seen how many students will attend West Ridge, although the Wolves have been designated 6A in football, and the largest school class in all other sports. West Ridge had originally requested 5A for football, but the TSSAA rejected the submitted enrollment numbers.
“That is OK. We will see, it is the unknown, you just don’t know who is going to be in attendance,” Richardson said. “Hopefully our enrollment is up there. It would be a shame if we come in with 1,400 students and still have to play 6A so I am hoping we will have 1,800 or 1,900 students.”
There will be plenty of challenges ahead for those attending West Ridge, such as just getting to the school, which is located off Lynn Road at Exit 63 off Interstate 81 in Sullivan County.
“Central is probably the closest [school]. There is going to be a lot of travel as far as getting to school every day, from the far end of Sullivan Gardens, the far end of Bloomingdale, and also at Central,” he said. “It is going to be a long bus ride. That is going to be a big challenge for them.
“I think the big thing is once we get established we are going to have to get our communities’ youth programs built up and get them to where they are coming together and going toward that right direction where they are going to be feeding into West Ridge.”
While construction has been slowed by weather issues, Richardson is cautiously optimistic that everything will be ready in the fall.
“It is going to be tough, it is going to be pushing it, especially if you get bad weather this winter,” he said. “I think the building itself will be good, now as far as the outside stuff…
“Hopefully everything is ready.”
That includes the turf football field, which Richardson hopes is ready for spring practice, which will be vital as the Wolves to prepare for their first season in August.
“We have got to get the football coach in there because spring football is going to be real important this year because you have got so many people coming in and nobody knows anything,” he said.
Richardson would rather his baseball players at Sullivan South not participate in spring football practice, but admitted they could feel pressured to do so.
“Me coaching baseball, I don’t want my baseball guys going and practicing spring football, but they will feel like they want to or need to now since it is going to be a new school,” he said. “We may have to back up spring practice and hopefully get everybody out there.”
Playing at the highest level in every sport in Tennessee will make the task to build an athletic program even greater for West Ridge. Included in their conferences are Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, two of the four largest schools in the state.
“It is going to be a challenge. With us playing in that 4A in football and then double-A in everything else for several years now, the jump up to 6A, it is going to be a challenge,” said Richardson, whose Rebels and Central have played in 4A in football. Sullivan North has been 2A. “Most of our coaches have been a part of that, but not many of our players.
“The good thing is with us and Central, we have played Greeneville and Elizabethton, two of the top teams in the state, that will sort of help us get prepared for the bigger boys…We will see. We will go compete and see what happens.”
Richardson has a long relationship with Sullivan South, having graduated from there in 1986. His father taught there and his brother was also a student there.
“I have been at South probably half my life. I guess I was in seventh grade when it was first opened,” said Richardson, a four-year baseball standout at King (then-College). “I have been a part of South ever since it has been built and now we are getting ready to close it down.
“It is sad. It has been a great school. It has been a family type place and we are definitely going to miss it. We just hope we can take what good we had there and take it on to West Ridge.”
Richardson understands there some uneasiness among the communities that will have their schools closed. He is hoping the hiring of coaches might alleviate that angst some.
“I have not really had a chance to be with other communities, but I think there is more anxiousness right now than anything,” he said. “I think once we get some coaches hired that might calm some of that.
“It is an exciting thing. I am as anxious as our community is. I think once we get our coaches in place, then people can relax a little bit and then we can start seeing what direction we really need to go to.”
