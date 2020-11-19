HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Plan still in place for ‘different’ Arby’s Classic to be held at Viking Hall

Wade said that spectators are asked to separate, which Wade figures shouldn’t be too difficult right now in such a large arena.

“Everybody has got to wear masks, get your temperature checked when you come in. Right now we are really limited on the number of people coming in so we have 3,000 seats that you can choose from,” he said. “We will, as the season goes, allow more and we will get it to where we mark for social distance, but right now we are just asking people to spread out.

“Keeping the teams and the communities separated, South sits on one side, our home team, Tennessee High, sits on the other side so we are just working to try to keep everybody safe.

It isn’t clear how long these restrictions will be in place.

“We have no idea,” Wade said. “We are just tickled to death we are getting to play and we are going to do it as long as we feel safe and we can get teams to play.”

Wade said if the Arby’s Classic is held, the Arby’s Holiday Hoops for Doc girls tournament will also be held at Viking Hall on Dec. 17-19.

Wade, who has received plenty of inquiries about the Arby’s Classic, hopes to have an announcement within the next 10 days.