ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Jared Graham’s control wasn’t pinpoint accurate in the first inning on Thursday as he issued two walks. His defense didn’t do him any favors in the second inning with a pair of two-out errors proving costly.
The rising junior at Tennessee High then got locked in and locked down the opposing lineup.
Graham yielded just two hits over six solid innings on the mound as the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, cruised to an 11-4 victory over the Raiders from Kingsport, Tennessee, in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League game at Joe O’Brien Field.
Graham retired 12 consecutive hitters at one point.
“I just calmed down and got in a groove and let my defense work,” Graham said.
That defense definitely got opportunities as the Raiders hit into 11 groundball outs against Graham.
First baseman Wade Witcher did a yeoman’s job at first base handling throws after all those groundballs.
“It was fun,” Witcher said. “Jared’s a great pitcher and knows how to get outs when he needs to.”
Graham also registered four strikeouts.
“He’s a slow starter sometimes, but then he starts settling in,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts, who is also leading the Vikings this summer. “He’s a kid we see a lot of potential in.”
It was the third win in three days for the Vikings (9-3) and Thursday marked the final regular season game for the club. They will likely end up as the third seed for the playoffs, which begin next week.
Graham’s performance also came at a crucial time.
“We had chewed through some pitching playing three games in a row and we have some guys on the team who are out of town,” Roberts said. “I told [Graham]. ‘We’re going to ride you as long as we can.’ He probably could have finished it.”
The Raiders (5-7) lost for the second time this week in being eliminated from playoff contention. Tyler Depriest, Jonah Leslie, Kolby Crawford and Jacob Light accounted for the team’s four hits.
Meanwhile, Rylan Henard went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Vikings at the plate, while Witcher and Bryce Snyder contributed two hits apiece. Levon Montgomery hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning.
“I love this team,” Witcher said. “It has been a real fun experience for us. We’re just out here having fun with our friends.”
Vikings 212 240 0 — 11 9 4
Raiders 120 000 1 — 4 4 5
Graham, Delph (7) and Embree. Light, Davis (4), Leslie (5) and Depriest, Howell (4). W – Graham. L – Light. HR – Montgomery (V), 4th, one on (inside-the-park).
